2023 KTM RC 8C

Overnight KTM have pulled the covers off the second generation of their track only KTM RC 8C.

Power has been boosted by seven ponies to now total 135 horsepower at 11,000 rpm from the revised LC8C parallel-twin underline that this is a bit more than some fresh paint and a bit more aero. Peak torque is 98 Nm and arrives at 8250 rpm.

The interal changes that have led to the improvements include new lighter titanium valves and con-rods, two piston rings, a higher compression ratio and bigger throttle body.

Increasing the clutch preload, removing the top balancer, and adjusting the crankcase balancer shaft have delivered durability gains and an additional PANKL oil cooler helps with thermal stability.

A new titanium Akrapovic exhaust system is fitted and the WP APEX PRO 7643 closed cartridge 43 mm fork and APEX PRO 7746 shock are now softer; for more feedback and confidence.

Refined electronics mean that any setting of traction control, mapping and engine braking can fettle the 2023 KTM RC 8C to match the level of ability (or ambition).

The race bike can be primed in a number of ways; from the adjustable steering head to the offset of the CNC-machine triple clamps, the throttle response and degree of bite from the unbeatable Brembo Stylema calipers and RCS19 Corsa Corta master cylinder.

A revamped dashboard with GPS data-logger will flash-up the lap-record attempts while the KTM RC16 derived handlebar switches put the rider’s left thumb in full control while the left foot hammers through the reverse pattern of the race QUICKSHIFTER+.

Downforce and efficiency under braking and acceleration are some of the gains claimed from the new aero package.

2023 KTM RC 8C Specifications