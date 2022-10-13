KTM RC 8C Racing Prototype

KTM unveiled their RC 8C racing prototype more than 12 months ago and now we can confirm that 24 of these special track only bikes will be coming to Australia and New Zealand this November. The RC 8C will sell for $56,990 in Australia and $61,999 in New Zealand. On-line orders will be taken from midday, Wednesday, October 19th here.

Amachine developed in partnership with Krämer Motorcycles and dedicated to track performance. The RC 8C boasts some impressive figures, including a 140 kg dry weight, 128 hp power figure matched to dedicated race components and a bespoke frame.

The engine is the same unit seen in the 890 Duke R but with different intake and engine management systems. With the benefit of it being a production engine this means maintenance, parts availability and tuning can all be done relatively easily in comparison to most dedicated track based machines.

The engine will produce 101 Nm of torque from the 889 cc LC8c powerplant and benefits from a special airbox and Twin Air filter combo and incorporates a ram air intake on the upper fairing.

Krämer Motorcycles are responsible for a built for purpose stainless steel racing exhaust which incorporates a Akrapovič titanium muffler with carbon end cap. There will be an optional 98 dBA muffler that is purchasable separately for those with stricter regulations locally.

The KTM RC 8C will also run a full factory AIM MXS 1.2 RACE dashboard and data logger, including GPS integrations, with a 5″ TFT display also including data recording and totally programmable as to what can be displayed, including ECU settings engine stats and live lap info. Logged data can also be analysed in AIM RaceStudio at no additional cost.

On the chassis side of things is the dedicated race frame, a unit with adjustable 66.7° steering head angle and 98.6 mm trail, with the bike running a 1400 mm wheelbase.

Suspension is by WP, with Apex Pro 7543 close cartridge forks with full adjustability, alongside an adjustable Apex Pro 7117 steering damper, which is the same unit run by WP supported race teams.

At the rear is a WP Apex Pro 7746 shock with preload adjuster and high and low rebound and compression settings, while Dymag UP7X forged aluminium wheels are run, with a 3.50 x 17 in front and 6.00 x 17 in rear, clad in Pirelli Superbike Racing slicks. Standard fitment is a 120/70 – 17 front and 180/60 – 17 rear, however a 200/55 rear can also be used.

Brembo Stylema calipers are mated to 290 mm full-floating aluminium rotors on the front, with a 230 mm unit on the rear and Brembo two-piston caliper. Controlling the front brakes is a Brembo 19RCS Corsa Corta radial master-cylinder, with MotoGP inspired design that includes three settings – Normal, Sport and Race.

Styling is based on the RC16 racer, carrying the iconic KTM styling, with a focus on easy removal and installation, ideal for trackside work, as well as incorporating crash protection for the most at risk areas when pushing the limits at the track.

This includes quick release GRP body panels, with a carbon fibre front fender including quick change system, and RC16 style winglets for high speed stability.

Integrated crash protection includes crash pads on the frame, forks and swingarm, as well as on both sides of the 16 L fuel tank which is integrated into the seat unit. The tank therefore functions as rear subframe and seat as well, and includes a click-on fuel line connector for easy draining.

On the rider ergonomics side of things, there’s CNC machined footrest holders which are adjustable across 66 mm in three steps and run interchangeable pegs. An eccentric subframe mount also allows for two seat heights, alongside ride height adjustment via length adjustment of the WP shock.

Adjustable CNC machined handlebar clamps include laser engraved markings for easy positioning, and there’s 30 degrees of adjustment, with 25 mm of height and 30 mm of width adjustability.

The adjustable headstock offers a degree of adjustment in each direction in half degree steps, while the fork offset can be adjusted between 26 and 28 mm.

Images by Rudi Schedl & Fotografie Mitterbauer