KTM Group Australia PG&A Sales Operations Supervisor

KTM Group Australia are looking to add a new member to their team in Sydney, with a Parts, Garments & Accessories Sales Operations Supervisor job currently seeking applicants. Here’s a look at what KTM had to say, check out the Seek link if you’d like full details.

Life is too short to work just anywhere

The KTM GROUP is where forward-thinking minds meet adrenaline-fueled jobs. If you’re passionate about forging the future and, of course, motorcycles, then working for the biggest European motorcycle manufacturer may just be the perfect opportunity for you.

KTM GROUP Australia are seeking a Sales Operations Supervisor to join our Genuine Parts, Garments & Accessories (PG&A) Division, reporting to the Australia and New Zealand Group PG&A Manager.

Seeking someone with minimum five years’ experience in the motorcycle or automotive industry, with experience in end-to-end sales operations from product range requirements to developing pre-selling campaigns.

Key responsibilities include aligning sales operations strategies with factory product releases, co-ordinating indent order pre-sales campaigns and liaising with the marketing team to achieve effective sales campaigns and delivering communications to dealers and end user customers.

Working at the KTM GROUP means no speed limits, only a full throttle career. If this sounds like you – apply now:

https://www.seek.com.au/job/50799964

Passion and performance in everything we do. #ReadyToRace