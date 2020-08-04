Note: This statement pertains to KTM involvement in AORC, as that is the only in-house racing effort currently run by KTM Australia. Thus KTM supported private teams will likely still take part in motocross competition.

KTM Statement

In response to the ongoing Government imposed restrictions on travel and border closures, the KTM Group has made the difficult decision to forego participating at a Factory level in any Australian national off-road races for the remainder of 2020.

“With daily changes related to travel restrictions, whether or not racing can resume in 2020 is beyond all of our control, with the only certainty being COVID-19 does not abide by any schedule,” states Brad Hagi, Managing Director of the KTM Group Australia and New Zealand.

“This decision has not been made lightly and we would like to thank our outstanding riders, mechanics and dedicated sponsors for their support during these challenging times and look forward to what 2021 and beyond can offer.”

The KTM Group will refocus for the remainder of the year on the dealership network and riders through state-based activities, while looking forward with optimism for the 2021 racing season.