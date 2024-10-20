2025 KTM Freeride E

The 2025 KTM Freeride E will represent a complete refresh of the 10-year old model, as the Austrian brand ramps up their offroad e-mobility efforts.

The 2025 KTM Freeride E marks a significant milestone for KTM, a full decade after they introduced the pioneering electric KTM Freeride E concept.

The KTM Freeride E tackles not only some of the environmental issues with off-roading: low emissions, near silent noise, which means it can be ridden almost anywhere, but also the benefits of low maintenance.

The new Freeride E is positioned by KTM as the perfect choice for riders seeking trial-like capabilities without the limitations of a traditional trials bike, such as the lack of a seat, short gear ratios, and excessive noise. The bike provides instant torque and power, and a set-up with both brakes mounted on the handlebars.

KTM’s R&D department has been busy bringing the most exciting interpretation of electric drivetrain technology to the KTM Freeride E platform.

Boasting 11 kW of nominal output, 19.2 kW peak power, more than 37 Nm of torque, and a top speed of 95 km/h, the engine is a quieter, cooler, safer unit that is water and dustproof and fully integrated into the overall motorcycle.

Three ride modes (ECO, NORMAL, and SPORT) and three energy recuperation settings (OFF, MID, and HIGH) can be synced to ensure flexibility with the range and power package of the KTM Freeride E. Traction control can also be pegged to a certain level to limit or increase wheelspin. More safety considerations come from the ‘rollover sensor’ that cuts the power in the event of a crash.

KTM prioritised nimble and light handling and developed a new chassis. The geometry has been altered, and the wheelbase widened for more stability and comfort. The chassis can remain featherweight and slim by hinging the chrome-molybdenum steel frame on the load-bearing engine and battery architecture.

Expect the final ride-ready weight to be less than 112 kg, and the aluminium and glass-fibre reinforced nylon subframe helps in this respect. The KTM Freeride E’s seat height is 910 mm.

The 29 kg MX50 Lithium-Ion battery has been tested and proven in the most extreme conditions. It has been constructed in a way that means it is interchangeable, allowing the use of a second pack while the charging process takes place or to increase travel use.

The capacity is 5.5 kWh, an improvement of 1.5 kWh compared to the previous KTM Freeride E and 20% more riding time or distance. Battery life can withstand over 1000 charge cycles before dipping to 80% effectiveness. Typical Enduro riding time is estimated to be between 2 and 3 hours.

The KTM Freeride E comes with a 660 W charger and will complete a full charge in 8 hours with a normal household supply. 20-80% rate can be reached between 4-5 hours.

Robust and dependable handling is achieved with the latest generation of WP Suspension. The front end is light 43 mm WP XACT split design fork, with the air capsule in the left unit and the oil damping system in the right.

Adjustment is easily made with the single air pressure valve and supplied air pump for preload and clickers for compression and rebound.

The brand-new design of the WP XPLOR PDS system provides 250 mm of travel on the rear. Oil flow has been optimised for a more consistent damping feeling from the 374 mm shock.

New bearing seals have enlarged service intervals. The WP XPLOR PDS comes with adjustable clickers for tool-less alterations on the fly.

Other features include black aluminium wheels (fitted with versatile Michelin Enduro Medium tyres for EU models), BRAKETEC braking systems with 260/240 mm front and rear discs, a new Switchcube selection unit for the handlebars, and in-mold graphics and aesthetics that complement the look and image of the KTM SX and KTM EXC lines.

The 2025 KTM Freeride E is a versatile electric dirt bike with both off-road prowess and road-legal capabilities, given its road homologation. This feature allows riders to tackle untouched trails and then legally transition to public roads, making it perfect all round Freeride.

2025 KTM Freeride E Technical highlights

New in-house KTM drivetrain

11 kW nominal power, 19.2 kW peak power, 37 Nm of torque, and a top speed of 95 km/h

20% more battery potential

8h charging time with 660 W unit

1.5h with 3.3 kW power charger (0-100% capacity)

5.5 kWh battery capacity for 2-3 hours of Enduro riding time

21”/18” aluminium wheels

Adjustable and light WP XACT and XPLOR suspension

Redesigned chromoly steel frame

112 kg total weight

Removable battery in less than ten minutes

The new 2025 KTM FREERIDE E will be rolling off the Austrian production line in December and will be available in extremely limited numbers at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from April 2025 onwards.