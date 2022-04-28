King Of The Baggers

The eight-lap King Of The Baggers race in Atlanta, saw defending class champion Kyle Wyman return to form after a tough day on Saturday, in which he crashed out of the three-lap King Of The Baggers Challenge.

Ironically, Challenge winner Bobby Fong, who earned the pole for the day’s race based on his victory in the Challenge, mimicked Wyman and crashed his Roland Sands Design Indian.

That opened the door for Wyman, who went on to get the win. Second place went to Vance & Hines Racing Harley-Davidson’s James Rispoli, the two-time AMA SuperSport Champion returning to MotoAmerica after an eight-year hiatus.

Mission Foods/S&S Cycle/Indian Challenger Team’s Tyler O’Hara rounded out the podium in third, with Jeremy McWilliams and Taylor Knapp completing the top five.

Kyle Wyman

“It’s been a tough weekend, I took an opportunity on a Superbike on Thursday night, so it’s been a busy weekend and that has kind of played into going back and forth on the bikes, trying to just be more focused than ever. Honestly, I think if I didn’t crash yesterday and learned that lesson, I might have crashed out today because it was way greasier. I had to exercise some patience today that I didn’t yesterday. I decked out on the cases just flicking it into 10B and lifted both tires off the ground. Had to remind myself that thing is not quite there yet where I can just pancake it on the side of the tire that quick. Today, I tried to exercise a little bit of patience, be there at the end. If I can get a clean run through the esses, I know I can get away. That was my game plan. Yesterday was tough. A tough pill to swallow being sixth on the grid the way the challenge sets the grid, even though you have the track record. It’s kind of weird. I’m really happy just to redeem ourselves from Daytona. The long off-season that these guys have been developing this bike, it’s truly an arms race that’s just still on such a steep incline. It’s crazy. I think 31.7 in the race. Does that sound right? That’s what I saw. That’s five seconds faster than last year. It’s just silly what we’re doing on these things. I think we’ve still got some big chunks to take out of them.”

Tyler O’Hara now leads the standards on 61-points, from Jeremy McWilliams on 51-points, while Kyle Wyman is tied with Travis Wyman on 41-points a-piece. James Rispoli completes the top five. Check out the video highlights here

King of the Baggers Challenge

Pos Name Diff 1 Bobby Fong – 2 James Rispoli 0.331 3 Travis Wyman 2.509 4 Taylor Knapp 5.893 Not classified DNF Tyler O’Hara DNF DNF 1 Kyle Wyman DNF

King of the Baggers Race

Pos Name Diff 1 Kyle Wyman – 2 James Rispoli 1.861 3 Tyler O’Hara 3.484 4 Jeremy McWilliams 4.467 5 Taylor Knapp 5.882 6 Travis Wyman 11.202 7 Cory West 42.130 8 Frankie Garcia 48.592 9 Andrew Lee 56.922 10 Zack Nation 1 Lap 11 Robert Johnson 1 Lap 12 Eric Stahl 1 Lap 13 Bryan Shields 2 Laps

King of the Baggers Standings