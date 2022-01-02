Kymco Agility RS125 now $3290 ride-away

Kymco Australia are offering a national ride away promotion for the Agility RS125, which includes features like a phone holder, USB charging port and rear carrier rack.

The promotion will run until March 31, 2022 and, during that period, the RS125 will retail for $3,290 ride away.

The Agility RS125 is powered by an efficient 125cc, air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder engine with a twist-and-go CVT automatic transmission to get you around town.

It has a low seat height of 785mm, with plenty of room for a pillion passenger.

Front disc and rear drum brakes deliver increased stopping performance in all riding conditions, with telescopic fork and rear mono-shock provide stable handling.

An easy to use centre stand makes parking a breeze with a side-stand also fitted.

The headlight is a halogen, however indicators and rear light are all integrated into the bodywork.

The Kymco Agility RS125 being LAMS legal, makes for a perfect starting point, being a light, easy to manage machine, ideal for city and surburban conditions.

Available in black/white and black/green colour combinations, the LAMS-approved Agility RS125 is also supported by a three-year factory warranty. Contact your local Kymco dealer for more information.