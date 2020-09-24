Kymco has just celebrated its 35,000th sale in Australia, 21 years since its local introduction, with the special machine being a Agility 50cc scooter purchased by Ms Sunilkumar from KYMCO dealer Ace Scooters in Balcatta, Western Australia.

Available from just $2390 (plus on-road costs), the Agility 50 is the entry point to Kymco’s scooter range and two-wheeled transport and a proven model across Australian jurisdictions where scooters of 50cc or less can be ridden with a car licence (NT, QLD, SA and WA).

The 35,000 milestone sale is testament to Kymco products and service which, since its 1999 Australian introduction, now boasting a network of 67 dealers nationwide. In Australia, Kymco’s product range includes 16 scooters, six ATVs and two Side-by-Side (SxS) models catering for city commuters, farmers and land-owners alike.

Founded in 1964 as a primary parts supplier for Honda and marketing under its own name since 1992, Kymco is a globally recognised manufacturer in the powersports industry and manufactures more than 200 models including scooters, motorcycles, ATV and SxSs, electric scooters, mobility scooters and e-bikes.

Kymco sells more than 664,000 vehicles per year across 110 countries, and in 2019 recorded a group revenue of $US1.25 billion – up 56 per cent over 10 years. The Taiwan-based company employs more than 3000 people worldwide and has three manufacturing plants, an R&D facility, logistics centre and a 185,000sqm test track in Taiwan as well as assembly plants in Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Egypt and Malaysia.

Kymco also produces several models for other world-renowned brands including Kawasaki and Arctic Cat, and is the official engine supplier of BMW Motorrad C600 Sport and C650 GT scooters and BMW’s i3 plug-in hybrid vehicle.

Michael Poynton – KYMCO Australia Director

“Over 11-plus years in Australia, KYMCO has become synonymous with high-quality, excellent-value scooters, ATVs and Side-by-Side vehicles, all of which are supported by a strong and far-reaching dealer network across the country. If you think KYMCO is a small-time player you’re very much mistaken. Not only did KYMCO sell more than 664,000 vehicles across 110 countries last year, it also supplies engines and complete vehicles for the likes of BMW, Kawasaki and Arctic Cat. In Taiwan, which has a similar population to Australia of around 25 million, there are more than 3600 KYMCO dealers alone. Based on land area, that’s one dealer for every 10-square kilometres.”

Kymco is distributed in Australia and New Zealand by locally-owned company Mojo Motorcycles, which is also responsible for CFMOTO, Lambretta, Landboss, Sherco and SWM. In 2014, Mojo Motorcycles celebrated its 10-year anniversary with the opening of a 5000sqm state-of-the-art head office and warehouse in Melbourne, Victoria.

You can check out the full Kymco range available in Australia at their website – https://kymco.com.au/ (link).