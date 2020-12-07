Kymco Downtown 350i TCS

Kymco’s second-generation Downtown 350i is now available in Australia and features a more refined Euro 4 engine, traction control and debuts Kymco’s Noodoe Navigation system.

Since its 2009 global debut, the Kymco Downtown 350i has sold more than 100,000 units across 40 countries. Kymco has now introduced the second generation Downtown 350i TCS which is now available for an unchanged price of $7490 (plus on-road costs).

Michael Poynton – Kymco Australia Director

“The Downtown 350i has proven popular across the world for its ability to be many things to many people – namely its ability to combine agility, comfort and versatility with safety and technology. The second generation Downtown 350i ups that ante without question, and it’s backed by KYMCO’s industry-leading three-year factory warranty and network of 67 dealers Australia wide.”

At the heart of the Downtown 350i TCS is an overhauled 321 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine retuned for more performance and flexibility while complying with Euro 4 emissions regulations.

The 2020 Downtown 350i TCS produces 21.2 kW (28.8 hp) of power and 30 Nm of torque for maximum engine flexibility in all urban and touring environments. Additionally, peak power of the G5SC powerplant is now produced lower in the rev range (now at 7,250 rpm) while torque peaks at 5,75 0rpm for better low-rpm drive.

Fuel consumption is 26 km/L, or 3.84L/ 100km, for a generous riding range of around 325 km before needing to refill the 12.5-litre fuel tank.

The standard traction control system detects sudden differences in speed between front and rear wheels or sudden grip losses at the rear. Instead of exceeding the limit of tyre grip, the traction control system works in synergy with ABS to help restore the Downtown 350i TCS to safety.

New bodywork provides increases clearance with lean angles of up to 39 degrees offering a more sporting ride.

Kymco’s rider-centric Noodoe Navigation system also makes an appearance, providing at-a-glance, real-time directions and street-countdown indications, allowing the rider to focus on the road.

The system, operated via an Apple/Android-compatible app, integrates with the rider’s smartphone and the Downtown 350i’s large, colour TFT screen and allows for easy pre-ride destination entry as well as personalised journey navigation whereby up to five destinations can be entered and transferred to the Downtown 350i.

The Downtown 350i TCS also receives a host of mechanical refinements to the engine, cooling systems and CVT transmission.

A new balance block reduces vibration during engine idling and low-speed riding through the use of an axe-shaped design, which is high in strength, light in weight and low in vibration.

A redesigned lower cowling provides a 40 per cent larger surface area for improved engine cooling efficiency. Additionally, a new oil lubrication system features a rectangular tank design and greater use of aluminium for increased engine cooling.

The scooter’s Continuously Variable Transmission, or CVT, has also been redesigned with high-strength materials to improve conversion efficiency.

On the chassis side of things, the Downtown 350i TCS features a steel-tube frame and suspension includes a 37 mm fork with 110 mm travel and a single-arm twin-shock rear setup with 108 mm travel . The rear also offers five-position preload adjustability for optimal performance riding two-up.

Stopping power comprises of twin 260 mm floating discs with three-piston calipers up front while a twin-piston caliper bites a 240 mm disc at the rear. The Downtown 350i TCS’s ABS system is a current Bosch Generation 9.1M dual-channel system.

LED daytime-running lights, a double glove compartment, easy-reach USB port and huge underseat storage, with courtesy light, accommodates two full-face helmets with ample room for more items.

A digital/analogue dash comes with a comprehensive multifunction trip computer, and other convenient features include adjustable levers; a multifunction ignition lock that acts as a theft deterrent, a two-deck saddle, which receives new materials and finishes, including leather, for maximum rider comfort over longer distances.

The Downtown 350i TCS is available in Matt Silver and Matt Grey Metallic liveries (overseas model shown) and is available now for $7490 plus on-road costs.