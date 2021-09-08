Kymco Like 125

Kymco have just launched their ‘I Like it’ campaign offering the Like 125 scooter for just $3,290 ride-away in Pearl White with colour matched top-box, compared to the usual price of $3,090 plus on-road costs.

The Kymco Like family are known for bulletproof engineering, practicality and an exceptional price point, making for an ideal commuter.

The Like 150 S was recently added to the family roster with the same core principles, but it’s the Like 125 currently available with this special offer.

Kymco Like 125 features

Simple twist-and-go automatic transmission

Compact: 12-inch wheels

116 kg dry weight

Low 780mm seat height;

125 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine (6.9 kW)

Electric start

Steering lock

Front and rear disc brakes

Spacious colour-coded white top box

Fuel capacity: 7 litres

Charging port

Fold-out pillion foot pegs and grabrail

Three-year unlimited-kilometre factory warranty

Find your local Kymco dealer for more information on the ‘KYMCO I Like it’ campaign, or for more information on the Like 125 click here (link).

The $3,290 ride away pricing is valid until November 30, 2021, with a normal retail price of $3,090 plus on-road costs. The Like 125 is only available in Pearl White for the promotional price, but also comes in Black and Bright Red at normal pricing.