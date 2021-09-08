Kymco Like 125
Kymco have just launched their ‘I Like it’ campaign offering the Like 125 scooter for just $3,290 ride-away in Pearl White with colour matched top-box, compared to the usual price of $3,090 plus on-road costs.
The Kymco Like family are known for bulletproof engineering, practicality and an exceptional price point, making for an ideal commuter.
The Like 150 S was recently added to the family roster with the same core principles, but it’s the Like 125 currently available with this special offer.
Kymco Like 125 features
- Simple twist-and-go automatic transmission
- Compact: 12-inch wheels
- 116 kg dry weight
- Low 780mm seat height;
- 125 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine (6.9 kW)
- Electric start
- Steering lock
- Front and rear disc brakes
- Spacious colour-coded white top box
- Fuel capacity: 7 litres
- Charging port
- Fold-out pillion foot pegs and grabrail
- Three-year unlimited-kilometre factory warranty
Find your local Kymco dealer for more information on the ‘KYMCO I Like it’ campaign, or for more information on the Like 125 click here (link).
The $3,290 ride away pricing is valid until November 30, 2021, with a normal retail price of $3,090 plus on-road costs. The Like 125 is only available in Pearl White for the promotional price, but also comes in Black and Bright Red at normal pricing.
|Kymco 125 Like Specifications
|Engine:
|Air-cooled, four-stroke SOHC single-cylinder
|Capacity:
|125 cc
|Fueling:
|Carburetor
|Claimed power:
|6.9 kW (9.3 hp) at 7500 rpm
|Type:
|Twist and go CVT automatic
|Front suspension:
|Telescopic fork
|Rear suspension:
|Twin shocks
|Front brakes:
|220 mm disc
|Rear brake:
|180 mm disc
|Wheels:
|12-inch
|Tyres:
|110/70-12 front, 130/70-12 rear
|Claimed dry weight:
|116 kg
|Seat height:
|790 mm
|Fuel capacity:
|Seven litres