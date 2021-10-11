Kymco Like 150 S

Kymco have just released the new Like 150 S scooter in an eye catching orange paint scheme, and now we’re also receiving a matte black version due at the end of October.

Price for the matte black version remains the same as its sibling, with a great value price tag of $4,490 plus on-road costs.

The Like 150 S is based on the popular Like 150 R platform, but styled with a more streamlined dash, slimmer headlight, new pillion grabrail, new front vent and new muffler cover.

In addition, black has become the more dominant trim compared to the original chrome and silver, with piping, forks, front vent, headlight bezel, mirrors all covered.

The 150 cc, four-valve, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine produces 9.9 kW (13.3 hp), and other Like 150 S highlights include a CVT transmission, light-weight aluminium rims, preload-adjustable rear suspension, USB charging outlet and LED lights.

The Like 150 S also has ABS on the front and rear, meeting the Australian government’s mandate that all motorcycles and scooters over 125cc must have the braking technology by November 1, 2021.

Contact your local Kymco for more information on the Like 150 S, or to find out where or when you can check one out in person.

2021 Kymco Like 150 S