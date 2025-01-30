2025 Lambretta G350
Lambretta’s G350 is now available at dealerships nationwide, offering Italian design in the most technology-rich scooter the brand has ever delivered.
Powering the G350 is a 330.1cc liquid-cooled CVT engine, powering the G350 to a top speed of over 125 km/h. The powerplant delivers a claimed 19 kW of power and 25.5 Nm of torque.
The double arm-link suspension paired with the ABS braking system aids stability at the 12-inch wheels.
A TFT digital display delivers all the information you need. Lighting is LED throughout.
The seat height is 790 mm, with the G350 weighing in at a manageable and low slung 173 kg.
The G350 also offers thoughtful features like a USB charger in the glove box and room for a helmet in the under-seat compartment.
Colours include two Series I choices – Nero or Bianco with an orange seat. For those seeking something even more unique, Series II introduces the two-tone Bianco-Rosso colourway, as part of the “Remaster Collection.”
The “Stile Milano” badge and lion emblem are also displayed, ensuring the G350 is instantly recognisable as a Lambretta.
The Lambretta G350 is now available at authorised Lambretta dealerships nationwide for $11,990 ride away.
Head into your nearest authorised Lambretta dealer, or visit lambrettaaustralia.com.au for more information.
2025 Lambretta G350 Specifications
|ENGINE
|Engine type
|Single cylinder, 4 valve, 4-stroke
|Displacement
|330.1 cc
|Fuel management
|Bosch – Electronic Fuel Injection
|Max power
|19 kW @ 7,500 rpm
|Max torque
|25.5 Nm @ 6,250 rpm
|Cooling
|Liquid cooled
|Transmission
|Automatic CVT
|DIMENSIONS
|Length
|1956 mm
|Width
|770 mm
|Height
|1129 mm
|Wheelbase
|1400 mm
|Seat Height
|790 mm
|Tank capacity
|9.5 L
|Weight
|173 kg
|CHASSIS
|Front tyre
|Pirelli 120 / 70-12
|Rear tyre
|Pirelli 130 / 70-12
|Suspension front
|Double arm-link
|Suspension Rear
|Double spring suspension