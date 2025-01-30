2025 Lambretta G350

Lambretta’s G350 is now available at dealerships nationwide, offering Italian design in the most technology-rich scooter the brand has ever delivered.

Powering the G350 is a 330.1cc liquid-cooled CVT engine, powering the G350 to a top speed of over 125 km/h. The powerplant delivers a claimed 19 kW of power and 25.5 Nm of torque.

The double arm-link suspension paired with the ABS braking system aids stability at the 12-inch wheels.

A TFT digital display delivers all the information you need. Lighting is LED throughout.

The seat height is 790 mm, with the G350 weighing in at a manageable and low slung 173 kg.

The G350 also offers thoughtful features like a USB charger in the glove box and room for a helmet in the under-seat compartment.

Colours include two Series I choices – Nero or Bianco with an orange seat. For those seeking something even more unique, Series II introduces the two-tone Bianco-Rosso colourway, as part of the “Remaster Collection.”

The “Stile Milano” badge and lion emblem are also displayed, ensuring the G350 is instantly recognisable as a Lambretta.

The Lambretta G350 is now available at authorised Lambretta dealerships nationwide for $11,990 ride away.

Head into your nearest authorised Lambretta dealer, or visit lambrettaaustralia.com.au for more information.

2025 Lambretta G350 Specifications

2025 Lambretta G350 Specifications ENGINE Engine type Single cylinder, 4 valve, 4-stroke Displacement 330.1 cc Fuel management Bosch – Electronic Fuel Injection Max power 19 kW @ 7,500 rpm Max torque 25.5 Nm @ 6,250 rpm Cooling Liquid cooled Transmission Automatic CVT DIMENSIONS Length 1956 mm Width 770 mm Height 1129 mm Wheelbase 1400 mm Seat Height 790 mm Tank capacity 9.5 L Weight 173 kg CHASSIS Front tyre Pirelli 120 / 70-12 Rear tyre Pirelli 130 / 70-12 Suspension front Double arm-link Suspension Rear Double spring suspension

