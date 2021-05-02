2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 17 Salt Lake City 2 | Rice-Eccles Stadium
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas
Jett Lawrence finished the 2021 Supercross season on a high overnight in Salt Lake City with victory over Colt Nichols in the East-West Showdown.
It was Nichols though that took out the 250 East Championship by 29-points over Jo Shimoda while Jett Lawrence was third for the season only four-points adrift of Shimoda.
Hunter Lawrence also finished the Supercross season on a high note with a podium alongside his brother while also claiming second in the 250 West Championship behind newly crowned champion Justin Cooper.
Jett and Hunter Lawrence were running third and fourth early on behind Seth Hammaker and Colt Nichols. Jett quickly worked his way past Hammaker then made a clean pass on Nichols, who then shadowed Australian to the line safe in the knowledge that the 250 East Title would be his.
Hunter Lawrence made some work for himself after going down while chasing Hammaker before then regathering and eventually getting past Hammaker and McAdoo to claim that final step on the podium.
With Nichols taking the East Championship and Cooper the West that made it a Yamaha double in the 250 categories in 2021.
With Supercross now behind them the break is not long until the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship gets underway on Saturday, May 29 in Pala, California.
250 Video Highlights
250 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|22 Laps
|2
|Colt Nichols
|Yamaha
|+01.112
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+05.608
|4
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+06.744
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+12.171
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki
|+17.972
|7
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+22.745
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|+25.843
|9
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+28.291
|10
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|+29.344
|11
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+32.630
|12
|Enzo Lopes
|Honda
|+38.506
|13
|Jarrett Frye
|Yamaha
|+44.130
|14
|Thomas Do
|KTM
|+46.977
|15
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS
|21 Laps
|16
|Joshua Osby
|Honda
|+07.227
|17
|Joshua Varize
|KTM
|+10.493
|18
|Coty Schock
|Honda
|+25.838
|19
|Luke Neese
|Kawasaki
|20 Laps
|20
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|+18.394
|21
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki
|19 Laps
|22
|Geran Stapleton
|Honda
|+2:06.509
West/East Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|194
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|181
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|177
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|160
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|153
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|137
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|127
|8
|Kyle Peters
|124
|9
|Coty Schock
|104
|10
|Mitchell Harrison
|90
|11
|Chris Blose
|88
|12
|Pierce Brown
|75
|13
|Stilez Robertson
|58
|14
|Cedric Soubeyras
|56
|15
|Jarrett Frye
|55
|16
|Enzo Lopes
|51
|17
|Jace Owen
|51
|18
|Ty Masterpool
|38
|19
|Ramyller Alves
|38
|20
|Robbie Wageman
|37
|21
|Jordon Smith
|33
|22
|Alex Martin
|26
|23
|Dilan Schwartz
|25
|24
|Dominique Thury
|22
|25
|Carson Mumford
|20
|26
|Jordan Bailey
|19
|27
|Derek Kelley
|17
|28
|Ryan Sipes
|13
|29
|Hardy Munoz
|13
|30
|Joey Crown
|10
|31
|Jerry Robin
|10
|32
|Ryan Surratt
|8
|33
|Sean Cantrell
|6
|34
|Cheyenne Harmon
|5
|35
|Calvin Fonvieille
|4
|36
|Derek Drake
|4
|37
|Gared Steinke
|3
|38
|Jeremy Martin
|2
|39
|Michael Hicks
|2
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|210
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|181
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|177
|4
|Christian Craig
|158
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|124
|6
|Joshua Osby
|111
|7
|Joshua Varize
|104
|8
|Thomas Do
|101
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|91
|10
|Logan Karnow
|80
|11
|Grant Harlan
|71
|12
|Kevin Moranz
|70
|13
|John Short
|68
|14
|Luke Neese
|60
|15
|Jeremy Hand
|59
|16
|Devin Simonson
|50
|17
|Max Vohland
|46
|18
|Hunter Sayles
|46
|19
|Hunter Schlosser
|44
|20
|Wilson Fleming
|41
|21
|Austin Forkner
|40
|22
|Lane Shaw
|35
|23
|Rj Hampshire
|32
|24
|Lorenzo Camporese
|19
|25
|Maxwell Sanford
|18
|26
|Alexander Nagy
|17
|27
|Geran Stapleton
|16
|28
|Devin Harriman
|14
|29
|Tj Albright
|14
|30
|Vincent Luhovey
|13
|31
|Scott Meshey
|11
|32
|Max Miller
|11
|33
|RJ Wageman
|10
|34
|Curren Thurman
|10
|35
|Bobby Piazza
|8
|36
|Justin Rodbell
|7
|37
|Jonah Geistler
|6
|38
|Dylan Woodcock
|5
|39
|Brian Marty
|4
|40
|Mason Kerr
|3