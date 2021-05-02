2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 17 Salt Lake City 2 | Rice-Eccles Stadium

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

Jett Lawrence finished the 2021 Supercross season on a high overnight in Salt Lake City with victory over Colt Nichols in the East-West Showdown.

It was Nichols though that took out the 250 East Championship by 29-points over Jo Shimoda while Jett Lawrence was third for the season only four-points adrift of Shimoda.

Hunter Lawrence also finished the Supercross season on a high note with a podium alongside his brother while also claiming second in the 250 West Championship behind newly crowned champion Justin Cooper.

Jett and Hunter Lawrence were running third and fourth early on behind Seth Hammaker and Colt Nichols. Jett quickly worked his way past Hammaker then made a clean pass on Nichols, who then shadowed Australian to the line safe in the knowledge that the 250 East Title would be his.

Hunter Lawrence made some work for himself after going down while chasing Hammaker before then regathering and eventually getting past Hammaker and McAdoo to claim that final step on the podium.

With Nichols taking the East Championship and Cooper the West that made it a Yamaha double in the 250 categories in 2021.

With Supercross now behind them the break is not long until the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship gets underway on Saturday, May 29 in Pala, California.

250 Video Highlights

250 Results