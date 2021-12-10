LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR

BMW Motorrad and Lego have teamed up, and just in time for the holiday season are releasing the Lego Technic BMW M 1000 RR, or M RR for short, arriving in stores from January 1, 2022.

The record number of 1,920 individual pieces and the impressive 1:5 scale provide an indication that the 45.5 cm long LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR is a model motorcycle in a class of its own. As well as meticulous attention to technical details, the model version of the M RR offers a number of features that are sure to appeal to model building and motorcycle enthusiasts alike.

These include fully functional components such as the three-speed gearbox, the upside-down fork and the rear swingarm with suspension, as well as the dashboard with three different display options and the gold-coloured drive chain. The included paddock stand and pit board also provide racing flair.

Ralf Rodepeter – BMW Motorrad

“When the management of BMW Motorrad announced the first M model on two wheels, the BMW M 1000 RR, everyone knew that it would be something special. In the same way, the LEGO Technic team realised they needed to come up with something unprecedented to pay tribute to the M RR. The result is a motorcycle and a technical model that each represent the state of the art in their respective fields.”

The LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR sees BMW Motorrad and LEGO continue their successful partnership and offers fans the opportunity to build the first model M motorcycle of BMW Motorrad that, like its real-life counterpart, stands for technical excellence and attention to detail.

Samuel Tacchi – LEGO Group

“It’s been so much fun getting underneath the skin of such a significant model for BMW Motorrad. There’s a reason why these beautifully engineered bikes are so universally loved by the biking community, and we are confident our LEGO Technic version is a winner like its real-life namesake.”

The LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR will be available exclusively in LEGO stores and on http://www.lego.com/BMW from 1 January 2022, and from other retailers from 1 March 2022, at a recommended retail price of $319.99 AUD.

LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR Highlights

Model dimensions: 27.7 cm high / 45.5 cm long / 17 cm wide.

Model on an exhibition stand: 32.6 cm high / 45.5 cm long / 17 cm wide.

Model on a paddock stand: 27.7 cm high / 46.9 cm long / 17 cm wide.

1,920 individual parts.

Fully functional gearbox (three gears + neutral).

Front and rear suspension.

Gold-coloured drive chain.

Three different dashboard options.

Supplied with paddock stand and display plate – perfect for presentation.

Price: $319.99 AUD