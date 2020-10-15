Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) has announced that it has renewed its agreement with British rider Leon Haslam who will continue to wear Team HRC colors during the 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship (SBK).

Haslam joined the Team HRC factory team at the end of 2019, making an important contribution to the positive development of Honda’s SBK project and fighting hard on track to achieve the best possible results during a season that has been significantly affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The one-year contract extension will therefore see the Brit continue to race on “CBR 1000RR-RW FIREBLADE SP” factory bike, alongside Spanish rider Alvaro Bautista during the 2021 SBK.

Leon Haslam – Team HRC

“To say I’m pleased about renewing my contract with Team HRC would be an understatement. This year has been difficult, with Covid-19 and limited test sessions, but I knew right from the start that this project has great potential and so to have a second year in which to continue developing the FIREBLADE and working with the team is very important to me. I’m really confident that we can be fighting for the top steps of the podium in SBK and that’s my ultimate goal, so to work towards this with Honda and Team HRC is fantastic. I’m excited and can’t wait for the 2021 season to get underway.”

Yoshishige Nomura – Honda Racing Corporation President

“We are pleased to announce that Leon Haslam will remain a part of our Team HRC factory squad for another year. Leon is an experienced and highly motivated rider who has strongly committed to our SBK project since joining Honda at the end of 2019, working hard with the HRC engineers to exploit the full potential of production model CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE SP despite all the limitations and challenges posed by the globally unsettling Covid-19 pandemic. Confirming our rider line-up will bring continuity to our project and allow us to continue along our growth path in the most important production-based championship. We are confident that we have the potential to win races as well as the title and we will continue to work towards this goal.”