2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship

Hixpania Hard Enduro

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler has won the 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship at the Hixpania Hard Enduro. Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt took the season final victory.

Lettenbichler finished third in Spain after an incredibly tough race in the rocky terrain close to Aguilar de Campoo. Securing the title on the final day of racing of the hard enduro season, he ended the season 18-points clear of Wade Young, who took silver by a point over Mario Roman.

With Sunday marking the culmination of the weekend’s racing with a two-hour, multi-lap race, Billy Bolt took pole position on his TE 300 as the top 10 qualifiers all lined up inside a cave to start.

Immediately taking control of the race, the Husqvarna rider put in a series of fast laps to try and distance himself from the chasing pack. With the rain continuing to fall, and the course becoming increasingly slippery, Bolt remained unfazed. Building his advantage to almost seven minutes, he skilfully scaled the final hillclimb to win the Hixpania Hard Enduro in dominant fashion.

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)

“I’m beyond words with this victory. To win here like this, means so much to me. It’s been a tough year with injury, and a long and difficult comeback to get to this point. I knew Sea To Sky was about getting back to racing, and I felt that if I rode like I could here, then winning was possible. All weekend I felt so good on the bike. Like my old self. Saturday went perfect, but Sunday was what it was really all about. I’ve lost out at this race in the past, so I knew how important the opening laps are here. I knew I had to stay in the fight in the early laps. I got tired in the middle of the race, but when the track started to clear out, I found my pace again and rode for the win. I’m so happy to have made it happen today.”

Starting in the second row for Sunday’s main race, which promised to be even more challenging due to the non-stop rain, Lettenbichler fought hard from the start and quickly climbed into second place.

A costly crash mid-race injured his ankle, causing him to slip back into third, but he battled on to confidently maintain his position for the remainder of the race. Despite being in pain, and after close to two and a half hours of intense hard enduro action, the KTM star crossed the line to secure his sixth podium finish of the year and, with it, the 2024 Hard Enduro world title.

Lettenbichler has had a commanding year, opening his outdoor season with wins at the Valleys Hard Enduro and Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. Forced to sit out Serbia’s Xross Hard Enduro Rally due to a knee injury, the 26-year-old bounced back quickly to emerge victorious at rounds four, five, and six.

Mani then fought through the pain barrier in Spain at Hixpania Hard Enduro to finish on the podium and clinch the 2024 Hard Enduro crown in style.

Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) – 2024 HEWC Champion

“I’m so stoked to have won the championship for the third time in a row! And to get another podium is pretty cool after such a tough race! I had a massive crash in the middle of the race which hurt, so I’m glad to have had such a strong finish anyway. It’s been an incredible season with plenty of ups and downs, but it has all paid off in the end!”

FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, Round Seven

Hixpania Hard Enduro: El Camino Perdido

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 5 laps, 2:08:55.93 Mario Roman (Sherco) 5 laps, 2:15:43.89 Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 5 laps, 2:25:35.65 Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 5 laps, 2:35:51.34 Wade Young (GASGAS) 5 laps, 2:38:29.98 Mitch Brightmore (Husqvarna) 4 laps, 2:00:09.73 Ashton Brightmore (Husqvarna) 4 laps, 2:04:30.05 Teodor Kabakchiev (Sherco) 4 laps, 2:13:32.30 Matthew Green (KTM) 4 laps, 2:17:29.24 Marc Riba (KTM) 4 laps, 2:23:52.11

2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship final standings