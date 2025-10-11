2025 Hard Enduro Enduro World Championship

Round Five – Sea2Sky, Turkey

Round five of the 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship delivered high drama and contrasting fortunes on the Turkish Riviera, where Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler dominated the Sea to Sky event to claim his second consecutive victory, while Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt fought through illness to finish a valiant 11th overall.

The three-day event in Kemer once again tested the world’s best hard enduro riders with its unique format, beginning on the beaches of the Mediterranean before heading deep into the mountains and finishing at the 2,365-metre summit of Mount Olympos.

Lettenbichler immediately set the tone on Thursday during the Beach Race, topping qualifying and finishing third in the six-lap evening final, just seconds from the win.

Mani then asserted his authority on Friday’s 45-kilometre Forest Race, carving through the fast single trails and technical canyon climbs to finish more than a minute clear of his rivals and move into the overall lead.

Saturday’s Mountain Race proved decisive as the German rider made the most of his front-row start to seize an early lead on the climb from sea level to the summit. Maintaining his pace and composure over the gruelling 64-kilometre route, Lettenbichler reached the finish with a comfortable advantage to seal both the day win and the overall victory. His commanding performance strengthened his grip on the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship standings, with two rounds remaining.

“I felt really good this weekend,” said Lettenbichler. “The last two races I struggled with some health issues, so to come here stronger was all I wanted. I got the holeshot this morning, which was pretty important, and I managed to pull a gap straight away without pushing too crazy. I found a good flow early on, saved my tire, and just kept building on my lead every checkpoint. I was really stoked to see the finish flag first and take the win today.”

Behind the Red Bull KTM rider, Mario Roman finished second for Sherco ahead of Mitch Brightmore on his GASGAS, with Wade Young and Graham Jarvis rounding out the top five.

Billy Bolt arrived in Kemer carrying an illness that sapped his strength throughout the event. Despite the setback, Bolt started strongly, winning Thursday’s Beach Race to collect three valuable championship points. He followed that with a solid fourth place in the Forest Race but struggled to maintain his usual pace in the high-altitude Mountain Race.

A navigation mistake compounded his difficulties, forcing him to complete much of the final leg alone. Fighting fatigue on the climb to the summit, the Brit dug deep to reach the finish in 11th position.

“It became a tough race for me here in Turkey,” Bolt admitted. “I’ve been pretty sick all week and struggled today. I tried to hang with the leaders as long as possible, but it was hard to manage that, and then I made a large navigation error and lost touch. As the course became more difficult, my physical condition really suffered. It wasn’t my day or week here, but I’ll rest up, get healthy again, and come back strong to push Mani at GetzenRodeo.”

With his victory, Lettenbichler extends his championship lead heading into his home event, the GetzenRodeo in Germany on October 24–25, where Bolt and the rest of the hard enduro elite will look to respond in what promises to be another spectacular showdown.

2025 Sea2Sky Hard Enduro Results

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 3:49:24.25 Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 3:55:12.01 +5:47 Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 4:02:41.37 +13:17 Wade Young (RSA), GASGAS, 4:20:33.90 +31:09 Graham Jarvis (GBR), KTM, 4:23:20.48 +33:56

11. Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 4:44:28.52 +55:04

2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Standings after Round Five

TBC

Next

The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship resumes with round six, the Getzen Rodeo in Germany, on the weekend of October 25.