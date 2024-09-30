2024 MXGP Awards

The 2024 MXGP Awards wrapped up yet another thrilling season of the MXGP – FIM Motocross World Championship at Cózar, following the waving of the final chequered flag, with the MXGP of Castilla La Mancha officially concluding the season, with the best of the best acknowledged.

Hosted at the VIP Gold Skybox Hospitality, the event welcomed the season’s winners, led by MXGP-TV Commentator Paul Malin and MXGP-TV Presenter Lisa Leyland, streamed globally on MXGP-TV as well as on the official MXGP YouTube Channel and Facebook.

The ceremony kicked off with a special message from Infront Moto Racing’s CEO David Luongo, congratulating all the 2024 Champions for their outstanding efforts throughout the season:

David Luongo – Infront Moto Racing CEO

“On behalf of Infront Moto Racing, it’s a pleasure to be here tonight celebrating our incredible champions. We’ve had 20 Grand Prix races this season, plus the upcoming Motocross of Nations next week, which will be huge. This season has been thrilling, from Argentina to Spain, with amazing Spanish fans supporting us and especially our MXGP Champion, Jorge Prado. It’s a great pride for us to have made this global 20-round season possible. I’d like to thank the FIM, with Antonio Alia, and all our organizers who worked tirelessly to deliver each event. Thanks to our manufacturers—this championship has the most official brands in motorsport, and that’s something to be proud of. And of course, to all the riders—thank you for putting on such a great show for the fans. Lastly, a huge thank you to the MXGP fans. The atmosphere today, and throughout the season has been amazing because they are always very fair, very positive toward our sportsmen and our rider. We are here to celebrate our champions. So let’s celebrate. Thank you very much.”

The 2024 MXGP Awards recognised the top manufacturers, teams, and riders across all categories, including the much-anticipated “Jan De Groot” Award, which was given to Sacha Coenen for his exceptional showing as a young rider.

The celebration also honoured the stars of tomorrow, with Roko Ivandic taking the EMX65 European Champion title, Sleny Goyer winning the EMX85 European Champion, and Noel Zanocz claiming the EMX125 European Championship and 125cc Junior World Championship crowns.

The 2024 MXGP Awards celebrated the season’s finest across all categories, recognizing the champions who stood out on the global stage. In the EMX250, it was Mathis Valin who claimed the title, while Marcel Stauffer took home the EMX2T European Championship, and Jakub Teresak emerged as the EMX Open European Champion.

Then, following the Organizers prizes, it was the turns of the champions in the 2024 FIM Junior World Champions categories included Noel Zanocz securing his second prize of the evening with the 125cc Junior World Champion title, then Kash Van Hamond as the 65cc Junior World Cup Winner and the 85cc Junior World Champion – Levi Townley.

Also celebrated was the WMX Champion as Lotte Van Drunen took the stage to receive her plate and Champion Ring, marking a fantastic and historic season as the youngest winner in the Women’s Motocross World Championship.

Additionally, Jorge Prado and Lucas Coenen were awarded the Acerbis Best Lap Competition prizes in MXGP and MX2, respectively, highlighting their incredible speed with 14 and 8 fastest laps this season. The Fox Holeshot Award went to both Jorge Prado and Sacha Coenen for their lightning-fast starts throughout the year, with Prado dominating the category for now seven consecutive wins.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

The evening concluded with the crowning of the FIM Motocross World Champions. Jorge Prado and Kay de Wolf took to the stage to receive their championship plates and rings, with Prado also being presented with his replica MXGP Trophy, marking the end of an unforgettable season.

Here is the full list of 2024 winners:

Manufacturer and Champions MXGP World Champion: Jorge Prado MX2 World Champion: Kay de Wolf WMX Champion: Lotte Van Drunen MXGP Manufacturer World Champion: Honda MXGP Winning Team: Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing MX2 Manufacturer World Champion: Husqvarna MX2 Winning Team: Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing WMX Manufacturer World Champion: Yamaha WMX Winning Team: De Baets Yamaha MX-Team “Jan De Groot” Award: Sacha Coenen (BEL) Junior e-Motocross Series Winner: Lucas Bos (FRA) 65cc Junior World Cup Winner: Kash Van Hamond (NED) 85cc Junior World Champion: Noel Zanocz (HUN) 125cc Junior World Champion: Levi Townley (NZL) EMX65 European Champion: Roko Ivandic (CRO) EMX85 European Champion: Sleny Goyer (FRA) EMX125 European Champion: Noel Zanocz (HUN) EMX250 European Champion: Mathis Valin (FRA) EMX2T European Champion: Marcel Stauffer (AUT) EMX Open European Champion: Jakub Teresak (CZE)

Organizers MXGP Best Media Opportunity: MXGP of China MXGP Best Promotion: MXGP of Galicia MXGP Best Fan Engagement: MXGP of Turkiye MXGP Best Organizer: MXGP of The Netherlands

Performance Awards FOX Holeshot Award MXGP & MX2: Jorge Prado & Sacha Coenen ACERBIS Best Lap Competition: Jorge Prado & Lucas Coenen MXGP RAM Qualifying Race Award: Tim Gajser



Antonio Alia – FIM/CMS Director

“What a way to end this fantastic season. We started in Argentina and finished here in Spain. It’s not just about the people producing the images we’ve seen on the screen this year. You’ve all been through so many different kinds of soil and difficult situations but we made it through. The season is over, but I’m already looking forward to seeing the 2025 calendar unveiled, we’ll continue next year with all the passion and effort that you put into organizing these events. I know some of the event organizers are here today, and as David mentioned, this was a very demanding season. It was special, and without your hard work and dedication, none of this would be possible. You made us believe it could be done, and we achieved something great. Thank you very much for all your efforts and to everyone behind the scenes who made this happen.”

The celebratory evening marked the end of another remarkable season of motocross, with the spotlight now shifting to 2025. The passion and determination of the riders, teams and organizers ensured that the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship will be remembered as one of the most exciting in the sport’s history.