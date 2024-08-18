Manx Grand Prix 2024

With great sadness, the organisers of the Manx Grand Prix have confirmed that Louis O’Regan, 43, has died following injuries sustained in an accident at Kate’s Cottage during the opening qualifying session of the 2024 event.

Louis, an Irishman who lived in Didcot, England, was an experienced competitor at the Manx Grand Prix having made his debut in the 2013 Newcomers A Race, finishing 12th. He recorded his personal best lap speed in the 2019 Junior Race, lapping at an average speed of 114.7mph.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Louis’s partner Sarah, his family, loved ones, and friends.