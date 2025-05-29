Luca Marini injured

After the British GP, Luca Marini travelled to the Suzuka Circuit for a first test on the CBR1000RR-R SP.

Having completed a successful first day at the iconic circuit on board the HRC Fireblade, the Italian began the second day of his program but crashed heavily. The 27-year-old was transferred to the local hospital and stabilised.

Marini has so far been diagnosed with a dislocated left hip, damage to the ligaments in his left knee, fractures in the sternum and left collarbone, and a right-sided pneumothorax.

He will remain under observation in Japan until he is deemed fit to travel.

The 46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race gets underway on Friday, the 1st of August, with practice and qualifying ahead of the traditional Top Ten Trial on Saturday and the race on Sunday.