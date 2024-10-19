2025 Supersport World Championship

Lucas Mahias with GMT94 on the new 2025

Only hours after Stefano Manzi was confirmed on a new Yamaha YZF-R9 in the 2025 FIM Supersport World Championship, GMT94 have now confirmed that Lucas Mahias will front their squad on the new triple.

Lucas Mahias

“I’m very happy to stay in World Supersport with GMT94 on the new Yamaha R9. Honestly, at that time last year, when I signed up to return to the class, I couldn’t have imagined that I would achieve the results we have this year, being so competitive and coming back to the top. What’s more, when I found out in the middle of the season that a new bike was coming, I inevitably thought about the possibility of taking up this new challenge with the team. We discovered the Yamaha R9 today and it looks incredible, so I’m really looking forward to trying it out. I’d like to thank GMT94 and Christophe Guyot for believing in me and giving me this opportunity, as he did last year. I think we’re a very good team and we’re working in the right direction. I can’t wait to get on this Yamaha R9, to start developing, to see where we stand so that we can hope to aim for podiums.”

Christophe Guyot

“I’m delighted that Lucas Mahias wants to continue with us. It’s an enormous opportunity to be able to count on such a rider, on his energy and his motivation to aim for the best possible places and to develop the Yamaha R9 which will take us into the world of tomorrow. Thanks to Yamaha, the Mutuelle des Motards and all the partners who are behind us and who are excited to know that Lucas will be part of GMT94 in 2025.”

