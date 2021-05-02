2021 Australian ProMX Round Two Canberra
The 2021 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores swept into Canberra over the weekend, marking Round Two of the series, with the Thor MX1, Pirelli MX2 and Maxxis MX3 joined by the bLU cRU YZ65 Cup for the first time in 2021.
The Thor MX1 class saw Luke Clout reign victorious, but Regan Duffy retains the red plate after a consistent performance for third overall, tied on 40-points with Hayden Mellross.
Kyle Webster was untouchable in the Pirelli MX2 class, adding another two wins to his tally and continuing his winning streak – now four from four for the season. Noah Ferguson was second overall, ahead of Jay Wilson.
Blake Fox went two for two in the Maxxis MX3 class, retaining the standings lead, with Ben Novak second overall and Ryder Kingsford third.
The early bLU cRU YZ65 Cup leader is Heath Davy, who took the win, but is tied on 47-points with Peter Wolfe.
Thor MX1
When the Thor MX1 kicked off Moto 1, CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Luke Clout and Honda Racing’s Brett Metcalfe were early leaders, with several passes back and forth before Clout solidified his hold on the lead.
From here, Clout began to check out, as Brett Metcalfe was shuffled back through the pack as first, Honda Racing’s Kirk Gibbs moved to second, before Husqvarna Racing’s Todd Waters made the pass on Gibbs to move to second position.
KTM Racing Team’s Regan Duffy also passed Gibbs, charging through from outside the top five to put pressure on Waters late in the moto. At the chequered flag, Clout would bring the race home from Waters in second, Duffy in third, Hayden Mellross in fourth and Kirk Gibbs completing the top-five.
In the first Thor MX1 Back 2 Back moto of the season, Luke Clout would waste no time in executing the 100% Holeshot award, before maintaining a moderate advantage from Regan Duffy as the pair fought for track position throughout the thirteen minute plus one lap moto. Behind the lead pair at the chequered flag, Hayden Mellross finished third, with Todd Waters fourth and Brett Metcalfe fifth.
The second Back 2 Back moto finished the day and Kirk Gibbs would lead from the gate drop with Luke Clout pressuring him constantly around the Canberra circuit.
Clout made a brief move to the lead but was answered by an aggressive pass by Gibbs, punting Clout off the track.
Hayden Mellross passed Regan Duffy at the half way point to move into third position and this order ran to the chequered flag with Kirk Gibbs taking the win from Clout, Mellross. Duffy and Waters rounded out the top five positions.
Luke Clout took the overall win in the Thor MX1 class at Canberra, from his team mate Hayden Mellross second overall. Thor MX1 championship leader and red plate holder Regan Duffy finished in third overall.
Regan Duffy
“Today was good, but I’m a bit disappointed that I didn’t win, as that’s what I train for and that’s what we came here to do. However, you can’t go wrong with a podium and I’ve still got the red plate, so I’m stoked with that! I feel I made a lot of improvements in my riding on hard-pack surfaces, so that’s another positive to take away. A lot of rookies come out firing, get the red plate, then lose it straight away, so I made it a point to myself that I’m going to try and keep it. I had a consistent day and finished top five in all my motos, so I want to continue that through the year. Today I tried hard to get good starts and battle up front, so it’s been a solid day.”
Thor MX1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha YZF 450
|27:51.3
|2
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+10.431
|3
|Regan DUFFY
|KTM SXF 450
|+11.287
|4
|Hayden MELLROSS
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+17.603
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|Honda CRF 450
|+24.68
|6
|Brett METCALFE
|Honda CRF 450
|+41.887
|7
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+42.237
|8
|Aaron TANTI
|GasGas MCF 450
|+01:07.6
|9
|Jai WALKER
|Honda CRF 450
|+01:08.7
|10
|Jay LAMB
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+01:09.6
|11
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+01:09.9
|12
|Connor TIERNEY
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|+01:25.9
|13
|Joel EVANS
|KTM SX 450
|+01:30.5
|14
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM SXF 450
|+01:42.4
|15
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda CRF 450
|+02:37.6
|16
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|17
|Ryan FINDANIS
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|18
|Jye DICKSON
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|19
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|GasGas MC 450
|+1 Lap
|20
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|21
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|22
|Maximus PURVIS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|23
|Mitchell NORRIS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|24
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|25
|Siegah WARD
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|26
|Jake COBBIN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|27
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|28
|Charlie WHITE
|+1 Lap
|29
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+2 Laps
|30
|Max CLOSTER
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+2 Laps
|31
|Bryson CHERRETT
|+2 Laps
|32
|Ashley O’MELEY
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+2 Laps
|33
|Jayden SHARP
|KTM SX 450
|+2 Laps
|34
|James JAFFER
|+2 Laps
|35
|Wade IRWIN
|+2 Laps
|36
|Daniel WEBBER
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Michael SKINNER
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|14 Laps
|DNF
|Levi McMANUS
|Honda CRF 450
|16 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha YZF 450
|14:51.888
|2
|Regan DUFFY
|KTM SXF 450
|+1.967
|3
|Hayden MELLROSS
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+5.054
|4
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+16.281
|5
|Brett METCALFE
|Honda CRF 450
|+21.168
|6
|Maximus PURVIS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+27.764
|7
|Kirk GIBBS
|Honda CRF 450
|+30.408
|8
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+39.788
|9
|Jay LAMB
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+50.861
|10
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+57.730
|11
|Joel EVANS
|KTM SX 450
|+59.413
|12
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM SXF 450
|+1:10.042
|13
|Aaron TANTI
|GasGas MCF 450
|+1:10.865
|14
|Jai WALKER
|Honda CRF 450
|+1:12.241
|15
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1:15.474
|16
|Mitchell NORRIS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1:17.769
|17
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM SXF 450
|+1:18.518
|18
|Ryan FINDANIS
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1:20.894
|19
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM SXF 450
|+1:22.380
|20
|Connor TIERNEY
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|+1:23.251
|21
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda CRF 450
|+1:24.986
|22
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1:25.134
|23
|Siegah WARD
|Honda CRF 450
|+1:27.768
|24
|Levi McMANUS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1:31.263
|25
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|26
|Charlie WHITE
|+1 Lap
|27
|Jake COBBIN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|28
|Max CLOSTER
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1 Lap
|29
|Ashley O’MELEY
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|30
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1 Lap
|31
|Jayden SHARP
|KTM SX 450
|+1 Lap
|32
|Bryson CHERRETT
|+1 Lap
|33
|James JAFFER
|+1 Lap
|34
|Daniel WEBBER
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|35
|Wade IRWIN
|+1 Lap
|DNF
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|GasGas MC 450
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Michael SKINNER
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Jye DICKSON
|KTM SXF 450
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|6 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Kirk GIBBS
|Honda CRF 450
|14:52.6
|2
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+2.106
|3
|Hayden MELLROSS
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+2.673
|4
|Regan DUFFY
|KTM SXF 450
|+5.442
|5
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+14.318
|6
|Maximus PURVIS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+21.569
|7
|Brett METCALFE
|Honda CRF 450
|+28.294
|8
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+44.551
|9
|Aaron TANTI
|GasGas MCF 450
|+47.35
|10
|Jay LAMB
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+51.71
|11
|Connor TIERNEY
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|+55.344
|12
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+56.414
|13
|Jai WALKER
|Honda CRF 450
|+58.239
|14
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM SXF 450
|+01:02.2
|15
|Jye DICKSON
|KTM SXF 450
|+01:03.5
|16
|Joel EVANS
|KTM SX 450
|+01:04.1
|17
|Ryan FINDANIS
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+01:19.4
|18
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+01:20.3
|19
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+01:20.4
|20
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM SXF 450
|+01:23.3
|21
|Levi McMANUS
|Honda CRF 450
|+01:23.6
|22
|Mitchell NORRIS
|Honda CRF 450
|+01:36.7
|23
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM SXF 450
|+01:46.7
|24
|Charlie WHITE
|+01:48.0
|25
|Siegah WARD
|Honda CRF 450
|+01:48.9
|26
|Jake COBBIN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|27
|Max CLOSTER
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1 Lap
|28
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|29
|Ashley O’MELEY
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|30
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1 Lap
|31
|James JAFFER
|+1 Lap
|32
|Jayden SHARP
|KTM SX 450
|+1 Lap
|33
|Bryson CHERRETT
|+1 Lap
|34
|Daniel WEBBER
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|DNF
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|GasGas MC 450
|3 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Luke CLOUT
|50
|2
|Hayden MELLROSS
|40
|3
|Regan DUFFY
|40
|4
|Todd WATERS
|38
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|34
|6
|Brett METCALFE
|29
|7
|Jayden RYKERS
|27
|8
|Aaron TANTI
|24
|9
|Jay LAMB
|23
|10
|Jai WALKER
|21
|11
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|20
|12
|Joel EVANS
|16
|13
|Connor TIERNEY
|16
|14
|Maximus PURVIS
|15
|15
|Lochie LATIMER
|13
|16
|Ryan FINDANIS
|8
|17
|Dylan WOOD
|6
|18
|Joben BALDWIN
|6
|19
|Navrin GROTHUES
|5
|20
|Mitchell NORRIS
|3
|21
|Jye DICKSON
|3
|22
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|2
|23
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|2
|24
|Zhane DUNLOP
|1
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Regan DUFFY
|85
|2
|Todd WATERS
|78
|3
|Hayden MELLROSS
|73
|4
|Luke CLOUT
|72
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|70
|6
|Brett METCALFE
|70
|7
|Jayden RYKERS
|52
|8
|Jai WALKER
|43
|9
|Maximus PURVIS
|42
|10
|Jay LAMB
|42
|11
|Connor TIERNEY
|42
|12
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|38
|13
|Joben BALDWIN
|27
|14
|Aaron TANTI
|24
|15
|Lochie LATIMER
|24
|16
|Joel EVANS
|22
|17
|Jye DICKSON
|17
|18
|Ryan FINDANIS
|14
|19
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|12
|20
|Levi McMANUS
|9
|21
|Navrin GROTHUES
|7
|22
|Dylan WOOD
|6
|23
|Jake MOSS
|5
|24
|Mitchell NORRIS
|4
|25
|Cory WATTS
|3
|26
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|2
|27
|Zhane DUNLOP
|1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1:31.001
|2
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|1:31.266
|3
|Kirk GIBBS
|Honda CRF 450
|1:31.864
|4
|Regan DUFFY
|KTM SXF 450
|1:32.205
|5
|Aaron TANTI
|GasGas MCF 450
|1:32.263
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|Yamaha YZ 450
|1:32.569
|7
|Brett METCALFE
|Honda CRF 450
|1:33.288
|8
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1:33.726
|9
|Maximus PURVIS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1:34.515
|10
|Jai WALKER
|Honda CRF 450
|1:35.187
Pirelli MX2
In the opening Pirelli MX2 moto Kyle Webster rocketed out of the gate on his Honda Racing CRF250R and was never challenged, winning by a comfortable margin at the chequered flag.
Behind Webster, a fierce battle ensued for the remaining podium spots as Noah Ferguson would start second and show great speed, battling with the Yamaha trio of Rhys Budd, Jay Wilson and Alex Larwood.
Yamalube Yamaha’s Jay Wilson executed a pass at the mid-point of the moto on GasGas Australia’s Noah Ferguson, while in the same turn an ill fated pass attempt by Larwood on the WBR Yamaha would see him and Yamalube Yamaha’s Rhys Budd collide and fall from podium contention.
At the finish Webster took the win, from Wilson and Ferguson. Dylan Wills rode to an impressive fourth with Rhys Budd charging back to fifth after his mid moto collision with Larwood.
Noah Ferguson took the SEVEN holeshot award in moto two, as Kyle Webster fought his way into the lead on lap 3.
From there, Webster did not look back, logging clean laps and pulling clear of Serco Yamaha’s Nathan Crawford who rebounded from a moto 1 DNF to finish second. Ferguson rounded out the podium spots in moto two, with Rhys Budd fourth and Serco Yamaha’s Jesse Dobson completing the top five.
The overall Pirelli MX2 podium for Round 2 saw Kyle Webster maintain his perfect season, winning from Noah Ferguson while Jay Wilson rounding out the podium.
Pirelli MX2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda CRF 250
|27:37.080
|2
|Jay WILSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+14.706
|3
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas MC 250
|+21.440
|4
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+28.134
|5
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+28.648
|6
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+37.375
|7
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+42.378
|8
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+46.099
|9
|Korey McMAHON
|GasGas MC 250
|+53.217
|10
|Isaac FERGUSON
|Gasgas SX 250
|+58.250
|11
|Tye JONES
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1:07.739
|12
|Jy ROBERTS
|KTM FC 250
|+1:14.438
|13
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna 250
|+1:15.659
|14
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1:16.456
|15
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM SXF 250
|+1:23.773
|16
|Tyler DARBY
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1:27.047
|17
|Liam ANDREWS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1:29.636
|18
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1:32.632
|19
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1:37.588
|20
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|21
|Brock NINNESS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|22
|Chandler BURNS
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|23
|George KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|24
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|25
|Ethan ASHMORE
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|26
|Royce ANELL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|27
|Zachary WATSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|28
|Jesse BISHOP
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|29
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|30
|Connor WHITNEY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|31
|Josh MANGIAPANE
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|32
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda CRF 250
|+1 Lap
|33
|Jordan HOLT
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|34
|Brandon STEEL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|35
|Aaron MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|+2 Laps
|36
|James DAVISON
|Suzuki RMZ 250
|+4 Laps
|DNF
|Eden FARLEY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Jack KITCHEN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|15 Laps
|DNF
|Jack O’CALLAGHAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|15 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda CRF 250
|28:21.330
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+8.275
|3
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas MC 250
|+17.313
|4
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+18.553
|5
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+20.042
|6
|Jay WILSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+22.609
|7
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+42.918
|8
|Korey McMAHON
|GasGas MC 250
|+58.227
|9
|Jy ROBERTS
|KTM FC 250
|+1:01.596
|10
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1:33.244
|11
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1:35.007
|12
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM SXF 250
|+1:37.698
|13
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|14
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|15
|Isaac FERGUSON
|Gasgas SX 250
|+1 Lap
|16
|Chandler BURNS
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|17
|Liam ANDREWS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|18
|Brock NINNESS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|19
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|20
|Tye JONES
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|21
|Tyler DARBY
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|22
|Ethan ASHMORE
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|23
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna 250
|+1 Lap
|24
|Caleb GOULLET
|Honda CRF 250
|+1 Lap
|25
|Jesse BISHOP
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|26
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|27
|George KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|28
|Jack O’CALLAGHAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|29
|Josh MANGIAPANE
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|30
|Royce ANELL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|31
|Connor WHITNEY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|32
|Aaron MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|+2 Laps
|33
|Brandon STEEL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|34
|James DAVISON
|Suzuki RMZ 250
|+2 Laps
|35
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+2 Laps
|36
|Shane MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|+2 Laps
|37
|Jordan HOLT
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Zachary WATSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Jack KITCHEN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|11 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER
|50
|2
|Noah FERGUSON
|40
|3
|Jay WILSON
|37
|4
|Rhys BUDD
|34
|5
|Jesse DOBSON
|29
|6
|Dylan WILLS
|29
|7
|Jayce COSFORD
|28
|8
|Korey McMAHON
|25
|9
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|22
|10
|Levi ROGERS
|22
|11
|Jy ROBERTS
|21
|12
|Isaac FERGUSON
|17
|13
|Ricky LATIMER
|14
|14
|Hugh McKAY
|13
|15
|Tye JONES
|11
|16
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|10
|17
|Liam ANDREWS
|8
|18
|Kaleb BARHAM
|8
|19
|Alex LARWOOD
|7
|20
|Chandler BURNS
|5
|21
|Tyler DARBY
|5
|22
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|4
|23
|Brock NINNESS
|3
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER
|100
|2
|Rhys BUDD
|69
|3
|Jesse DOBSON
|67
|4
|Jay WILSON
|66
|5
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|60
|6
|Dylan WILLS
|51
|7
|Noah FERGUSON
|50
|8
|Alex LARWOOD
|47
|9
|Levi ROGERS
|44
|10
|Jayce COSFORD
|38
|11
|Isaac FERGUSON
|36
|12
|Korey McMAHON
|35
|13
|Hugh McKAY
|34
|14
|Jy ROBERTS
|33
|15
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|30
|16
|Chandler BURNS
|24
|17
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|23
|18
|Ricky LATIMER
|16
|19
|Liam ANDREWS
|15
|20
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|12
|21
|Tye JONES
|11
|22
|Kaleb BARHAM
|8
|23
|Tyler DARBY
|5
|24
|Brock NINNESS
|3
|25
|Oliver MARCHAND
|3
|26
|Zachary WATSON
|2
|27
|George KNIGHT
|1
|28
|Ethan ASHMORE
|1
Maxxis MX3
In the opening moto it was a contrast of first laps for the two riders who split race wins at Round 1. GYTR Yamaha Junior racing team’s Ryder Kingsford was up front early in lap one, as GasGas Australia’s Blake Fox found himself outside of the top ten.
However Fox would carve through the field to take the lead early in lap 2, as a mistake saw Kingsford drop back to eighth.
Early leader Rory Fairbrother would run second battling with Hunter Collins early, before Honda Racing’s Ben Novak moved to second with Kingsford finding his way back to third.
In the final lap, Blake Fox cruised home to take the win, as Kingsford made one last charge for second on Novak, but a mistake saw him fall from the podium. Novak was then clear for second with Genuine Honda’s Ty Kean claiming third, ahead of Jack Mather and Ryder Kingsford.
In moto two, KTM mounted youngster Connor Towill led early and fought off the competition until the mid way point, where he would be shuffled back by Blake Fox who took the lead, followed by Ryder Kingsford in second and Ben Novak in third.
The trio maintained track position from this point on, with Fox bringing it home to sweep the day in Maxxis MX3 with two moto wins and a perfect moto score for the day.
Blake Fox took the overall Maxxis MX3 class win for Canberra, with Ben Novak second and Ryder Kingsford third.
Blake Fox now takes the championship lead and the coveted red plate heading into Gillman, SA for Round 3.
Maxxis MX3 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Blake FOX
|GasGas MC 250
|21:57.798
|2
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda CRF 250
|+11.522
|3
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda CRF 250
|+14.247
|4
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+17.206
|5
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+27.299
|6
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+29.850
|7
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+30.182
|8
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+38.789
|9
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM 250
|+42.496
|10
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+43.574
|11
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+45.757
|12
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM SX 250
|+46.927
|13
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM SXF 250
|+47.040
|14
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM 250
|+47.526
|15
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+47.596
|16
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM SXF 250
|+48.772
|17
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda CRF 250
|+53.623
|18
|Jett BURGESS-STEVENS
|KTM SXF 250
|+1:07.875
|19
|Hixson McINNES
|Honda CRF 250
|+1:12.771
|20
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM SXF 250
|+1:21.314
|21
|Dominic WILSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1:25.986
|22
|Brock SLEADER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1:27.172
|23
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki TXF 250
|+1:31.226
|24
|Finley MANSON
|KTM SX 250
|+1:32.230
|25
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1:40.352
|26
|Cameron STEEL
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|27
|Seth CARPENTER
|Yamaha XF 250
|+1 Lap
|28
|Harrison FINLAY-SMITH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|29
|Blake WALDON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|30
|Will SCHUURING
|Suzuki RMZ 250
|+1 Lap
|31
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|32
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|33
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|34
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Honda CRF 250
|+1 Lap
|35
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|36
|Cooper NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|37
|Lachlan VALLENDER
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|38
|Blake HAIDLEY
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+3 Laps
|DNF
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha YZ 125
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|KTM SXF 250
|7 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Blake FOX
|GasGas MC 250
|22:34.471
|2
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+3.088
|3
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda CRF 250
|+14.113
|4
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM SXF 250
|+17.672
|5
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+19.518
|6
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM SXF 250
|+21.079
|7
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM SXF 250
|+28.080
|8
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+31.427
|9
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda CRF 250
|+34.321
|10
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda CRF 250
|+34.779
|11
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM 250
|+41.143
|12
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+47.319
|13
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+55.076
|14
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM SX 250
|+1:00.385
|15
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1:01.485
|16
|Dominic WILSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1:06.418
|17
|Jett BURGESS-STEVENS
|KTM SXF 250
|+1:07.065
|18
|Hixson McINNES
|Honda CRF 250
|+1:09.509
|19
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki TXF 250
|+1:13.813
|20
|Brock SLEADER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1:19.137
|21
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha YZ 125
|+1:27.050
|22
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1:29.593
|23
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1:36.141
|24
|Cooper NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1:39.770
|25
|Finley MANSON
|KTM SX 250
|+1:41.531
|26
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1:43.299
|27
|Cameron STEEL
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1:45.016
|28
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|29
|Will SCHUURING
|Suzuki RMZ 250
|+1 Lap
|30
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Honda CRF 250
|+1 Lap
|31
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|32
|Blake WALDON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|33
|Harrison FINLAY-SMITH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|34
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|35
|Seth CARPENTER
|Yamaha XF 250
|+1 Lap
|36
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|37
|Lachlan VALLENDER
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|38
|Nate HICKS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna TC 250
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM 250
|9 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Blake FOX
|50
|2
|Ben NOVAK
|42
|3
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|38
|4
|Jack MATHER
|31
|5
|Thynan KEAN
|31
|6
|Seth BURCHELL
|30
|7
|Kayden MINEAR
|23
|8
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|22
|9
|Kobe DREW
|22
|10
|Connor TOWILL
|19
|11
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|19
|12
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|18
|13
|Cooper HOLROYD
|17
|14
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|16
|15
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|16
|16
|Travis OLANDER
|15
|17
|Jett BURGESS-STEVENS
|7
|18
|Hunter COLLINS
|7
|19
|Brock FLYNN
|6
|20
|Dominic WILSON
|5
|21
|Hixson McINNES
|5
|22
|Cody KILPATRICK
|2
|23
|Brock SLEADER
|1
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Blake FOX
|97
|2
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|85
|3
|Ben NOVAK Honda
|76
|4
|Kobe DREW
|60
|5
|Kayden MINEAR
|59
|6
|Jack MATHER
|57
|7
|Thynan KEAN
|57
|8
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|39
|9
|Seth BURCHELL
|37
|10
|Brock FLYNN
|36
|11
|Connor TOWILL
|35
|12
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|33
|13
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|27
|14
|Cooper HOLROYD
|25
|15
|Liam ATKINSON
|22
|16
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|19
|17
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|18
|18
|Travis OLANDER
|17
|19
|Kobi WOLFF
|17
|20
|Jett BURGESS-STEVENS
|14
|21
|Brock SLEADER
|10
|22
|Liam JACKSON
|10
|23
|Cody KILPATRICK
|8
|24
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|8
|25
|Hunter COLLINS
|7
|26
|Dominic WILSON
|5
|27
|Hixson McINNES
|5
|28
|Justin HARROW
|1
bLU cRU YZ65 Cup
The bLU cRU YZ65 Cup blasted into action in Canberra, with twenty of the next generation of ProMX superstars on the line chasing their racing dreams thanks to Yamaha Motor Australia.
After spending Saturday among Yamaha’s factory racing teams, taking the track walk and numerous activities it was time for racing.
In moto 1, Peter Wolfe dominated proceedings, entertaining the crowds clearing the numerous big jumps across the Canberra circuit, winning from Heath Davy and Paddy Lewis, while Cooper Bowman and Dejan Snakovic completed the top five.
In Moto 2, Heath Davy took charge, taking the victory and with it the overall win, ahead of Peter Wolfe in second and Dejan Snakovic in third.
The standings see current standings leader Davy on an equal 47-points to Peter Wolfe, while third placed Paddy Lewis holds 38-points, just two in front of Dejan Sankovic.
The bLU cRU YZ65 Cup will next compete at Maitland for Round 4 of the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores, skipping Round 3 at Gillman, South Australia.
bLU cRU YZ65 Cup Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Peter WOLFE
|Yamaha YZ 65
|12:30.271
|2
|Heath DAVY
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+5.060
|3
|Paddy LEWIS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+17.579
|4
|Cooper BOWMAN
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+42.371
|5
|Dejan SANKOVIC
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1:30.358
|6
|Cooper DANAHER
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1:38.003
|7
|Ethan WOLFE
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1:39.105
|8
|Zane HANTIS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2:59.250
|9
|Harry HARVEY
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|10
|Ryder TRICKEY
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|11
|Max HARVEY
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|12
|Ryder BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|13
|Jimmy HADFIELD
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|14
|Carter BEECH
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|15
|Jayden MINERDS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|16
|Claire POLLARD
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|17
|Levi THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|18
|Jacob THOMSEN
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Darcy HUSTON
|Yamaha YZ 65
|5 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Heath DAVY
|Yamaha YZ 65
|12:39.705
|2
|Peter WOLFE
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+.745
|3
|Dejan SANKOVIC
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+34.903
|4
|Paddy LEWIS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+35.400
|5
|Cooper DANAHER
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+49.241
|6
|Cooper BOWMAN
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1:15.112
|7
|Ethan WOLFE
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1:24.828
|8
|Levi THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2:10.614
|9
|Zane HANTIS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2:12.140
|10
|Harry HARVEY
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|11
|Ryder BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|12
|Max HARVEY
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|13
|Jimmy HADFIELD
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|14
|Ryder TRICKEY
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|15
|Claire POLLARD
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|16
|Jayden MINERDS
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|17
|Darcy HUSTON
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|18
|Carter BEECH
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+1 Lap
|19
|Jacob THOMSEN
|Yamaha YZ 65
|+2 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Heath DAVY
|47
|2
|Peter WOLFE
|47
|3
|Paddy LEWIS
|38
|4
|Dejan SANKOVIC
|36
|5
|Cooper BOWMAN
|33
|6
|Cooper DANAHER
|31
|7
|Ethan WOLFE
|28
|8
|Zane HANTIS
|25
|9
|Harry HARVEY
|23
|10
|Ryder BURCHELL
|19
|11
|Max HARVEY
|19
|12
|Ryder TRICKEY
|18
|13
|Levi THOMPSON
|17
|14
|Jimmy HADFIELD
|16
|15
|Claire POLLARD
|11
|16
|Jayden MINERDS
|11
|17
|Carter BEECH
|10
|18
|Jacob THOMSEN
|5
|19
|Darcy HUSTON
|4
2021 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi VIC
|April 11th
|Round 2
|Canberra ACT
|May 2nd
|Round 3
|Gillman SA
|May 30th
|Round 4
|Maitland NSW
|June 27th
|Round 5
|Wodonga Vic
|July 25th
|Round 6
|QMP Qld
|August 8th
|Rounds 7 & 8
|Coolum QLD
|August 14th & 15th