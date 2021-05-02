2021 Australian ProMX Round Two Canberra

The 2021 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores swept into Canberra over the weekend, marking Round Two of the series, with the Thor MX1, Pirelli MX2 and Maxxis MX3 joined by the bLU cRU YZ65 Cup for the first time in 2021.

The Thor MX1 class saw Luke Clout reign victorious, but Regan Duffy retains the red plate after a consistent performance for third overall, tied on 40-points with Hayden Mellross.

Kyle Webster was untouchable in the Pirelli MX2 class, adding another two wins to his tally and continuing his winning streak – now four from four for the season. Noah Ferguson was second overall, ahead of Jay Wilson.

Blake Fox went two for two in the Maxxis MX3 class, retaining the standings lead, with Ben Novak second overall and Ryder Kingsford third.

The early bLU cRU YZ65 Cup leader is Heath Davy, who took the win, but is tied on 47-points with Peter Wolfe.

Thor MX1

When the Thor MX1 kicked off Moto 1, CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Luke Clout and Honda Racing’s Brett Metcalfe were early leaders, with several passes back and forth before Clout solidified his hold on the lead.

From here, Clout began to check out, as Brett Metcalfe was shuffled back through the pack as first, Honda Racing’s Kirk Gibbs moved to second, before Husqvarna Racing’s Todd Waters made the pass on Gibbs to move to second position.

KTM Racing Team’s Regan Duffy also passed Gibbs, charging through from outside the top five to put pressure on Waters late in the moto. At the chequered flag, Clout would bring the race home from Waters in second, Duffy in third, Hayden Mellross in fourth and Kirk Gibbs completing the top-five.

In the first Thor MX1 Back 2 Back moto of the season, Luke Clout would waste no time in executing the 100% Holeshot award, before maintaining a moderate advantage from Regan Duffy as the pair fought for track position throughout the thirteen minute plus one lap moto. Behind the lead pair at the chequered flag, Hayden Mellross finished third, with Todd Waters fourth and Brett Metcalfe fifth.

The second Back 2 Back moto finished the day and Kirk Gibbs would lead from the gate drop with Luke Clout pressuring him constantly around the Canberra circuit.

Clout made a brief move to the lead but was answered by an aggressive pass by Gibbs, punting Clout off the track.

Hayden Mellross passed Regan Duffy at the half way point to move into third position and this order ran to the chequered flag with Kirk Gibbs taking the win from Clout, Mellross. Duffy and Waters rounded out the top five positions.

Luke Clout took the overall win in the Thor MX1 class at Canberra, from his team mate Hayden Mellross second overall. Thor MX1 championship leader and red plate holder Regan Duffy finished in third overall.

Regan Duffy

“Today was good, but I’m a bit disappointed that I didn’t win, as that’s what I train for and that’s what we came here to do. However, you can’t go wrong with a podium and I’ve still got the red plate, so I’m stoked with that! I feel I made a lot of improvements in my riding on hard-pack surfaces, so that’s another positive to take away. A lot of rookies come out firing, get the red plate, then lose it straight away, so I made it a point to myself that I’m going to try and keep it. I had a consistent day and finished top five in all my motos, so I want to continue that through the year. Today I tried hard to get good starts and battle up front, so it’s been a solid day.”

Thor MX1 Results