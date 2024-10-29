M.A. Statement

Message to Motorcycling Victoria members

Dear members,

Members affiliated to Motorcycling Victoria may be aware that there have been a number of matters surrounding management and governance of the sport within Victoria over the past few years that have still not been resolved. This put nation-wide insurance at risk because requirements were not being met by Motorcycling Victoria.

Following another attempt to resolve the matters of concern with Motorcycling Victoria, a decision had to be made in the interests of keeping motorcycle sport viable and insured, throughout Australia, not to renew the previous authority delegated by Motorcycling Australia to Motorcycling Victoria to issue permits.

The consequence of this decision is that Motorcycling Victoria will not be able to issue permits after October 31, 2024.

We understand and are compassionate to the fact that this decision would have a devastating impact on the sport in Victoria and as such Motorcycling Australia has made an interim arrangement to allow permits already issued to be honoured and for new permits to be issued by and under the direct authority of Motorcycling Australia.

This arrangement will be in place for the remainder of the 2024 calendar year during which time all efforts will be made to resolve the outstanding issues that have resulted in the decision not to offer Motorcycling Victoria’s delegated authority to extend insurance cover.

From the perspective of members, this will mean that it is ‘business as usual’ whilst the governance and procedural matters that need to be resolved can be worked on in the background.

Motorcycling Victoria has confirmed that they will not agree to Motorcycling Australia’s requirements to restore their delegated authority.

Motorcycling Victoria Club Delegates will be contacted with a view to enlisting their clubs support to address the obstacles to returning delegated authority to Motorcycling Victoria, so that the sport in Victoria can once again be under the management of the State Controlling Body.

You should note, that without this intervention by Motorcycling Australia, insurance would have been withdrawn not only from Motorcycling Victoria, but possibly across Australia.

Motorcycling Australia is focused on returning control of motorcycling in Victoria to its members as soon as possible.