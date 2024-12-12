M.A. Statement

Message to Motorcycling Victoria members

December 13, 2024

Dear members,

We’re contacting you to ask for your support.

We realise that your interest, as a motorcyclist, is almost certainly NOT in the structure or politics of running Motorcycling Victoria (MV) as part of Motorcycling Australia (MA). However, the sport in Victoria is now at a crossroads that could see all motorcycling events and competition in Victoria cease if action is not taken by you – the members.

You are probably aware of the issues surrounding securing insurance cover for the sport in Victoria over the past 18 months. Most recently, that has resulted in MA having to step in to issue permits in Victoria in the face of delegation of authority previously given to MV being withdrawn by our insurer. This is a temporary arrangement that is not sustainable.

The primary justification for withdrawal of that delegation has been the manner in which the sport has been managed in Victoria. We have previously been in touch with you to explain the ongoing attempts made to achieve an amicable outcome with the MV Board, which is responsible for managing the sport in Victoria.

Over the past few years, all State Controlling Bodies (those managing the sport in each State) have been involved in a Management Improvement Initiative (MII), designed to create greater efficiency and simpler management of motorcycle sport in Australia. This work has been funded – and supported – by the Australian Sports Commission (ASC).

All SCBs agreed to put together a new, modern Constitution for MA as a core outcome of the MII and work has been undertaken throughout this year to achieve this. This Constitution process, which is an initiative of the ASC, is to enable MA to meet the ASC’s Best Governance principles as well as being compliant with the Corporations Act.

At the eleventh hour, it appears that MV has decided not to support the adoption of the new Constitution. This will result in Sport Australia withdrawing its support – and current indications are that our insurer may subsequently withdraw cover from Victoria.

The deadline for adoption of the new Constitution is a meeting to be held on Thursday, December 19. If the Constitution is not unanimously adopted, all the work done over the past three years will be abandoned. In addition, it is almost certain that no permits for motorcycle sport will be issued (or current permitted events be allowed to proceed) any later than Christmas this year.

We know it’s a busy time of year and that you probably feel like you shouldn’t have to get involved with this stuff. But at this stage, the difference between having viable motorcycle sport in Victoria – and not – for 2025, may well be the action you are prepared to take.

Please speak with your mates and your Club and make sure that you and your Club contact MV Board members to make it clear that they need to support the vote next week, in the interests of seeing the sport continue in Victoria.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact the MA Board. The best way to do that is just to send us a message at [email protected]. We’ll get back to you as a matter of priority.

Roy Chamberlain

President

Motorcycling Australia