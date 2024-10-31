Motorcycling Australia

Motorcycling Victoria

Following on from the recent announcement that the previous authority delegated by Motorcycling Australia (MA) to Motorcycling Victoria (MV) to issue permits has been removed, MA will now manage all MV-affiliated club, promoter and coaching permit applications from November 1, 2024.

Any permits issued by MV before November 1, 2024, for events to be held and completed by COB November 15, 2024 will be honoured.

Any permits issued by MV before November 1, 2024, for events to be held after November 15, 2024 will not be valid. In this instance a new permit application will be required, and the appropriate permit fee will be applied by MA.

Refunds for any invalid permits provided by MV prior to November 1, 2024 for events held after November 15, 2024 will be a matter between MV and the club, promoter or coach.

The responsibility to manage all other aspects of MV member services normally associated with the State Controlling Body, such as endorsements, rider numbers, officials training etc, remain with MV.

It is only the permit application process which is now managed by MA. MA’s focus is to ensure the smoothest transition around the process from a club, promoter and coaching perspective.

From November 1, 2024, the process for permit applications from a club, promoter and/or coaching perspective will remain unchanged, with both RiderNet and MV’s Jotform application options remaining active. Those permit applications will then be reviewed by MA and, if appropriate, approved by MA.

Additional resources have been engaged to manage the increased workload, however it is recommended that all permit applications are made a minimum seven (7) days prior to the event date to avoid any issues.

If approved, MA will permit the event under an MA permit and then invoice the applicant for payment.

Once the event is completed, all Clerk of Course, Steward and medical reports must be sent to both MV, through the usual channels, and MA via the following email: [email protected].

For any Victorian permit enquires please contact the member services team on 1800 262 678.