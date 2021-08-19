2021 MotoGP calendar update

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix, which was set to take place at Sepang International Circuit from the 22nd to the 24th of October. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting entry restrictions for Malaysia oblige the cancellation of the event.

The FIM MotoGP World Championship looks forward to returning to Sepang in 2022 to race in front of our dedicated Malaysian fans.

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports are pleased to confirm that MotoGP will return to Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli from the 22nd to the 24th of October, the weekend previously scheduled for the Malaysian GP, for a second Grand Prix at the classic Italian track. The name of this event will be announced in due course.

The date for the Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini remains unchanged.

2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar

(Subject to change)