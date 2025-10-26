2025 Hard Enduro Enduro World Championship

Round Six – GetzenRodeo, Germany

Manuel Lettenbichler (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) clinched his fifth FIM Hard Enduro World Championship title with a dominant performance at the 2025 GetzenRodeo in Germany, thrilling a massive home crowd with a near-flawless weekend.

Riding his KTM 300 EXC, Lettenbichler stormed to victory in front of thousands of fans, sealing the title with one round to spare after a commanding display across both days of competition.

Friday: Setting the Stage

The weekend began with Friday’s GetzenRodeo Prologue, where the German ace set the third-fastest time, just seven seconds off the lead. The short, high-intensity session set the tone for Saturday’s main events, giving Lettenbichler a strong starting position.

Saturday: Total Dominance

Returning to the track on Saturday morning for the GetzenRace qualifier, Lettenbichler wasted no time asserting his authority. Over 12 demanding laps, he built a gap of more than four minutes over the field, claiming the win and three bonus championship points.

In the afternoon’s GetzenChamp final, Lettenbichler delivered a masterclass. Taking the holeshot, he controlled the race from start to finish, extending his lead to 12 minutes over second-placed Mario Roman (Sherco) and even lapping much of the field before taking the chequered flag to a deafening roar from his home fans.

The result gave Lettenbichler the overall event win, adding to previous victories at the Valleys Hard Enduro, Silver Kings, and Sea to Sky earlier in the season.

“It’s so special to win the championship here at Getzen,” said Lettenbichler. “The crowd was insane, and I’m honestly speechless at how motivating they were. I felt like I was at my best today, and it paid off. I’m really proud of the whole Red Bull KTM team — to clinch the title with one round to spare is incredible.”

With one round remaining, the Roof of Africa in Lesotho (November 20–22), Lettenbichler will aim to close out the season on another high.

Bolt Battles to Podium as Roman Takes Runner-Up

Behind Lettenbichler, Billy Bolt (Husqvarna Factory Racing) fought through a challenging Saturday to secure a hard-earned third-place finish.

The British rider had opened the event with victory in Friday’s Prologue, earning pole position for the main race day. However, a tough run in the morning GetzenRace qualifier saw him finish outside the points in 11th.

After regrouping, Bolt came out swinging in the afternoon’s GetzenChamp, working his way into the top three and holding firm despite worsening conditions to take a valuable podium that strengthened his grip on second overall in the championship.

“It’s been a difficult day,” Bolt reflected. “We had some issues early on, but things came together for the main race, and I managed to fight through to third. Congratulations to Mani — he’s been unreal this season. Now I’m focused on finishing strong in Lesotho and then turning attention to the indoors.”

Mario Roman (Sherco) delivered another consistent showing to take second, finishing 12 minutes behind Lettenbichler but comfortably clear of the rest of the field.

2025 GetzenRodeo Hard Enduro Results

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 1:38:23.17 Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 1:51:11.66 +12:48.49 Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 1:42:04.22 +1 lap Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 1:45:46.29 +1 lap Matthew Green (RSA), KTM, 1:47:13.83 +2 laps

2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Standings after Round Six

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 166pts Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 123pts Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 121pts Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 104pts Wade Young (RSA), GASGAS, 97pts

Next

The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship resumes with round seven, the 2025 finale, played out on the weekend of November 22 at the Roof of Africa event.