Manjimup 15,000

Cosy Creek MX Circuit – June 1, 2025

Legions of Western Australian motocross enthusiasts will make the 300-kilometre trek to the south-west timber town of Manjimup this weekend to celebrate the most significant event on the WA motocross calendar, the iconic Manjimup 15,000.

The Cosy Creek circuit and indeed the Manjimump event itself are steeped in motorcycling folklore.

Cosy Creek hosted the first-ever World Motocross des Nations outside of Europe in 1992, in front of more than 20,000 fans.

This very same circuit etched its name further into Australian motorsport history by hosting the nation’s first-ever round of the World Motocross Championship.

Beyond these historic milestones, the Manjimup 15,000 itself cultivated an international reputation, attracting some of the biggest names in motocross from Europe and America who made the arduous journey down under. The illustrious list of international winners includes legends like Roger Harvey, Jimmy Ellis, Rob Herring, Eddie Warren, Tim Weigand, and Brad Anderson, forever linking their names with this iconic event.

Domestically, the Manjimup 15,000 was the coveted prize that every top Australian rider yearned to win. While Western Australian talent often shone on their home turf, the likes of Craig Dack, Daryl Willoughby, Glen Bell, Craig Anderson, Andrew McFarlane, and Lee Hogan proudly cherish their Manji medals as testaments to their hard-fought victories.

The roll call of local heroes who have conquered this event is extensive, featuring celebrated names such as Jeff Leisk, Jason Marshall, Dale Britton, and Paul Broomfield. Notably, New South Welshmen Jay Marmont and Matt Moss also tasted success at Manjimup; however, their extended time racing in WA led to them being fondly regarded as honorary locals by the enthusiastic crowds.

While the demanding schedules of the MXGP and AMA championships have, in recent years, lessened the international presence at Manjimup, the event steadfastly retains its revered place in Australian motorcycling folklore. It remains a popular and highly anticipated fixture within the Australian ProMX Championship ranks, a testament to its enduring appeal even without hosting a national series round.

This year is no exception, with Honda Racing Australia’s Kyle Webster and Monster Energy CDR Yamaha’s Jed Beaton among the current elite ProMX riders who have eagerly arrived early for today’s practice sessions at the legendary Manji circuit.

“We’re here early, and seeing all the cars and caravans streaming in, the campfires already flickering to life—it creates an incredible atmosphere. It definitely feels like it’s shaping up to be a fantastic weekend,” Beaton enthusiastically commented, clearly anticipating the racing ahead.

Local hotshot Webster also currently holds down a strong second position in the MX1 national championship standings, and is particularly motivated to overcome past disappointments at Manjimup, having narrowly missed victory in 2024. He experienced a dramatic loss of last year’s title to Beaton after an unfortunate crash in the opening corner of the final race, a memory he’s keen to rewrite.

“I’ve had a few third-place finishes here, so ideally I’d really like to avoid repeating that result,” Webster stated with determination. “We’ll be pushing hard as always, and hopefully, I can manage to stay upright and avoid hitting the deck in that first corner again! I’ve raced here countless times, but I haven’t managed to clinch a win yet. I even joked with Yarrive that he can dock my pay if I don’t win this year—half-joking, of course!”

Event organiser Willie Thomson, who proudly marks his 16th year at the helm of this significant occasion, expressed his excitement about the impressive early turnout of both competitors and fans.

“This is undoubtedly the biggest event in the entire Shire,” Thomson emphasised, highlighting its local importance. “It provides a significant boost to our local economy, and the Shire Council offers us their full support, which is fantastic. We have Australia’s absolute top riders competing right here on our doorstep.”

The Manjimup 15,000 officially kicks off with practice sessions today, Friday. Saturday will introduce the thrilling debut of the Super Pole Shuffle, adding a new dimension to the competition, all building towards the main event—the prestigious Manjimup 15,000—on Sunday.