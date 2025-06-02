Manjimup 15,000

Jed Beaton cemented his place in Australian motocross folklore at the Cosy Creek MX Circuit on Sunday, joining Monster Energy CDR Yamaha team manager Craig Dack in the exclusive list of multi-time winners of the iconic Manjimup 15,000.

The title came not without contest, with Honda Racing Australia’s Webster taking the All Stars title fight right down to the final race of the weekend.

Jed Beaton – Winner

“That one was definitely down to the wire. Kyle got the lead early and started pushing and I thought, Woah ok we really are going for it. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team.”

The victory sees Monster Energy CDR Yamaha and Jed Beaton become the first rider team combination to claim back-to-back titles since Kirk Gibbs with KTM Motocross Australia in 2014 and 2015.

Beaton’s team-mate Ryder Kingsford also managed to claim the MX2 Manjimup 15,000 crown, going back-to-back as well in his class, making it a clean sweep for CDR Yamaha.

Monster Energy CDR Yamaha team manager Craig Dack said his Beaton and his team are going strength to strength at the moment.

Craig Dack

“I can tell you categorically, I have won three of these things and rode here many a-time, but there is nothing better than having one of your guys win it. To have Jed on this team and to do it back-to-back is incredible. I said to him (Beaton) last night, let’s try to knock off the three-time record that I share with Todd Waters and Jeff Leisk, let’s get Jed to win four.”

CDR Yamaha’s celebrations juxtaposes yet another year without victory for Honda Racing Australia and WA local Webster, who now has reached the unfortunate milestone of 10 years of racing Manjimup without a title.

The current national Pro MX1 champion did not let the weekend go lightly, winning the second bout and then fighting back from dead last in the third race up to second after a crash on the opening lap.

Kyle Webster – P2

“You don’t win when you crash, especially twice in four motos. In one race I came from last to second in just eight laps. I gave it everything, but inconsistency hurt me. The speed was there, but I need to tidy a few things up before we head to Warwick for the next round of the nationals.”

Webster’s team-mate Brodie Connolly, who stepped up to a 450 for the first time this weekend, had a much brighter weekend, claiming a handful of MXStore Holeshots and notably winning the Berry Sweet Shootout.

Brodie Connolly – P3

“I’ve had minimal time on the 450, and it’s definitely a bike you have to respect. I kept the bigger picture in mind with the nationals coming up. The 450 demands more over race distance compared to the 250, so I rode within my limits.”

Alex Larwood echoed a similar experience in his first outing on the 450, finishing 5th overall.

Alex Larwood – P5

“With so little time on the 450, I wasn’t ready to push too hard. I focused on learning and enjoying the experience. It’s an incredible event and I’d love to come back.”

Event Organiser Willie Thomson said this year’s event had some of the best racing Manjimup had seen in recent memory, in front of an incredible turnout.

“It started out all wet and muddy for the juniors, but it turned out brilliant,” he said. “The last race went right down the wire. What more can you ask for motocross?”

Thomson said he is already looking forward to bringing a bigger and better Manjimup 15,000 in 2026.

