Manoj Gajarlawar appointed Royal Enfield Business Head for APAC

Royal Enfield has appointed Manoj Gajarlawar as the new Business Head for the Asia Pacific region. Based at the company’s Bangkok, Thailand subsidiary, Gajarlawar will report directly to Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield.

In his new role, Gajarlawar will be responsible for driving growth across the Asia Pacific markets. His remit includes developing and executing strategies for sales, after-sales, brand, PR and marketing, as well as product planning. He will also focus on expanding business opportunities in areas such as apparel, genuine motorcycle accessories, and other related segments.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria – Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield

“We have been scripting an exceptional growth story for Royal Enfield in the International markets. Our efforts have helped us to not only expand our footprint but also driven momentum on shaping our vision to become a truly Global motorcycling brand as well as leading the mid size segment. This year has been nothing short of extraordinary for Royal Enfield. Crossing the 1 million annual sales milestone, our highest ever, is a testament to how far we’ve come. “On the global front, we’re expanding like never before. The launch of our Thailand Assembly Plant marks important steps in strengthening our international presence, we have recorded a 13% year-on-year growth in the Asia Pacific region. The brand is now amongst the top mid-size motorcycle brands in key markets such as Thailand, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and New Zealand. This is a true testament to our consistent efforts and strategic growth plans. With this new appointment, we are further reiterating our intent and focus on the region. With our strategic vision, we are confident that we will continue to build a sustained growth trajectory for our International markets.”

Prior to taking on the new role, Manoj had handled international business for the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the SAARC region, Spares, and REown Business. He joined Royal Enfield in 2008 and has been with the company for the last 17 years. He has been entrusted with driving the business growth across regions and verticals over the years.

The new appointment underlines Royal Enfield’s strategic brand focus, where it continues to evolve its organisational structure by attracting global talent with a view to becoming a leader in the global mid-sized motorcycle segment.