Gonzalez rides Trackhouse Aprilia

In Ogura’s absence, the Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP Team allowed Moto2 Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez to make his debut on a MotoGP bike during the official MotoGP Test at Aragon on Monday.

Gonzalez completed a full day on track – only working on a set-up to suit his riding style and completed 87 laps with a best of 1m47.832. The day was briefly interruped by a crash at turn two for the 22-year-old.

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“It’s nice to have this type of experience – to see a young rider for the first time on a MotoGP bike and to see the excitement and the smile. Manuel got up to speed quite quickly, he is trying to understand MotoGP; the different tyres, carbon brake discs, all the usual things that we just have been through with Ai a few months ago. I think he was doing a good job and even tried the practice start. I believe this day will give him an idea about what MotoGP is and we are happy and very proud, as Trackhouse, to give this opportunity to him. There’s nothing beyond this test for him though – Ai, unfortunately, couldn’t ride so the bike was free and we decided to do something nice. We are not looking for a rider, as we have both Ai and Raul under contract for 2026. It’s interesting, also for the team, to gain more experience with rookies and I think it can be useful for us as well. Justin (Marks – Trackhouse founder/owner) was very excited to give Manuel this opportunity.”

Aragon MotoGP Test Times