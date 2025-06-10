Gonzalez rides Trackhouse Aprilia
In Ogura’s absence, the Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP Team allowed Moto2 Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez to make his debut on a MotoGP bike during the official MotoGP Test at Aragon on Monday.
Gonzalez completed a full day on track – only working on a set-up to suit his riding style and completed 87 laps with a best of 1m47.832. The day was briefly interruped by a crash at turn two for the 22-year-old.
Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal
“It’s nice to have this type of experience – to see a young rider for the first time on a MotoGP bike and to see the excitement and the smile. Manuel got up to speed quite quickly, he is trying to understand MotoGP; the different tyres, carbon brake discs, all the usual things that we just have been through with Ai a few months ago. I think he was doing a good job and even tried the practice start. I believe this day will give him an idea about what MotoGP is and we are happy and very proud, as Trackhouse, to give this opportunity to him. There’s nothing beyond this test for him though – Ai, unfortunately, couldn’t ride so the bike was free and we decided to do something nice. We are not looking for a rider, as we have both Ai and Raul under contract for 2026. It’s interesting, also for the team, to gain more experience with rookies and I think it can be useful for us as well. Justin (Marks – Trackhouse founder/owner) was very excited to give Manuel this opportunity.”
Aragon MotoGP Test Times
- Maverick Vinales – KTM 1m45.694 (PM)
- Marco Bezzecchi – Aprilia 1m45.700 (PM)
- Marc Marquez – Ducati 1m45.749 (AM)
- Fermin Aldeguer – Ducati 1m45.958 (PM)
- Pedro Acosta – KTM 1m46.029 (PM)
- Franco Morbidelli – Ducati 1m46.096 (AM)
- Fabio Quartararo – Yamaha 1m46.213 (AM)
- Alex Marquez – Ducati 1m46.274 (AM)
- Francesco Bagnaia – Ducati 1m46.391 (AM)
- Joan Mir – Honda 1m46.419 (AM)
- Fabio Di Giannantonio – Ducati 1m46.512 (PM)
- Raul Fernandez – Aprilia 1m46.597 (PM)
- Brad Binder – KTM 1m46.645 (PM)
- Jack Miller – Yamaha 1m46.661 (AM)
- Miguel Oliveira – Yamaha 1m46.680 (AM)
- Enea Bastianini – KTM 1m47.011 (AM)
- Johann Zarco – Honda 1m47.017 (PM)
- Alex Rins – Yamaha 1m47.366 (AM)
- Pol Espargaro – KTM 1m47.567 (AM)
- Lorenzo Savadori – Aprilia 1m47.780 (PM)
- Manuel Gonzalez – Aprilia 1m47.832 (PM)
- Somkiat Chantra – Honda 1m47.953 (PM)