Manx Grand Prix 2024

Thursday Qualifying

After three days of cancelled sessions due to inclement weather, qualifying for the 2024 Manx Grand Prix resumed on Thursday afternoon despite damp patches around the Mountain Course. However, the evening session was then cancelled due to worsening weather conditions.

Previously, the only day competitors had been able to take to the track was on Sunday. Thus, the three hours the circuit was open on Thursday afternoon was vital. Particularly for riders such as David Johnson, who had missed the Sunday session due to bike problems. While Johnson was up to speed on Thursday, things were even worse for Michael Dunlop, who again failed to complete a lap due to technical problems.

The two races that were initially scheduled to compete on Friday have been rescheduled to Sunday afternoon, as Friday will now be solely dedicated to qualifying sessions. That is, of course, unless bad weather stops play yet again, and according to forecasts, that seems quite likely…

Rob Hodson has set the Classic Superbike pace this week on a ZX-7RR, but the times are really tight at the top. The fastest eleven all over the 120 mph mark.

John McGuinness leads the way in the Classic Senior ranks on a Winfield Paton while Ian Lougher heads Lightweight on a TZ250 ahead of Lee Johnston on an RS250.

The Manx Senior these days is contested on early Supersport machinery, and so far, Daniel Ingham is streeting the field on a YZF-R6.

Manx GP Qualifying Times

Classic Superbike

Rob Hodson (Kawasaki ZX-7RR) 123.453 Mike Browne (Ducati 916) 123.387 Dominic Herbertson (Kawsaki ZXR750) 122.907 James Hind (Norton WRS588) 122.519 David Johnson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 122.057 Derek Sheils (Kawasaki ZXR750) 121.830 Julian Trummer (Kawasaki ZXR750) 121.807 Michael Rutter (Suzuki XR69) 121.647 Craig Neve (Kawasaki ZXR750) 121.425 Ian Hutchinson (Kawsaki ZXR750) 121.035 Brian McCormack (Kawasaki ZXR750) 120.730 Joe Yeardsley (Kawasaki ZXR750) 119.490 Michael Evans (Suzuki GSX-R750) 118.415 Adam McLean (Yamaha YZF750) 117.963 Lee Johnston (Honda RC45) 117.242

Classic Senior

John McGuinness (Paton BIC 500) 110.874 Shaun Anderson (Paton BIC 500) 109.694 Joe Yeardsley (Royal Enfield 500) 109.119 Jamie Coward (Norton Manx) 107.915 Mike Browne (Norton Manx) 107.260 Michael Russell (Norton Manx) 105.275 Alan Oversby (Honda CB500/4) 104.753 Adam McLean (Royal Enfield 500) 104.217 Paul Jordan (Yamaha TX500) 104.092 Will Loder (Seeley MK2) 101.073 David Johnson (Matchless G50) 99.807 Conor Cummins (Honda CB500) 98.915 Alex Sinclair (Matchless G50) 97.375 Lancelot Unissart (Honda CB500/4) 97.097 Andy Hornby (Honda CB500/4) 97.036

Senior

Daniel Ingham (Yamaha YZF-R6) 119.968 Maurizio Bottalico (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 114.902 Michael Gahan (Yamaha YZF-R6) 113.676 Daniel Forbes (Suzuki GSX-R600) 1113.457 Julien Cregniot (Yamaha YZF-R6) 113.127 Dan Sayle (Yamaha YZF-R6) 112.331 Ryan Whitehall (Yamaha YZF-R6) 112.109 Michael Mace (Triumph Daytona 675R) 112.027 Liam Chawke (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 111.950 Gerald Dath (Honda CBR600RR) 111.712

Lightweight

Ian Lougher (Yamaha TZ250) 114.317 Lee Johnston (Honda RS250) 114.181 Mike Browne (Yamaha TZ250) 112.410 Stuart Hall (Yamaha TZ250) 111.338 Rhys Hardisty (Yamaha TZ250) 111.280 Chris Moore (Yamaha TZ250) 109.779 Joe Yeardsley (Kawasaki ZXR400) 109.747 Gareth Arnold (Yamaha TZ250) 109.577 Stefano Bonetti (Kawasaki ZX-4RR) 107.983 Paul Cassidy (Yamaha FZR400) 107.790

Classic Junior

Jamie Coward (Honda CB350K4) 103.585 Dan Sayle (Honda CB350K4) 99.402 Paul Jordan (Honda CB350K4) 99.377 Adam McLean (Honda CB350K4) 99.191 Michael Evans (Honda CB350K4) 99.083 John McGuinness (Honda CB350K4) 98.293 Nigel Moore (Honda CB350K4) 96.446 Will Loder (Greeves) 96.068 Andy Hornby (Honda CB350K4) 94.865 Hefyn Owen (Honda CB350K4) 94.239

Junior