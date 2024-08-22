Manx Grand Prix 2024
Thursday Qualifying
After three days of cancelled sessions due to inclement weather, qualifying for the 2024 Manx Grand Prix resumed on Thursday afternoon despite damp patches around the Mountain Course. However, the evening session was then cancelled due to worsening weather conditions.
Previously, the only day competitors had been able to take to the track was on Sunday. Thus, the three hours the circuit was open on Thursday afternoon was vital. Particularly for riders such as David Johnson, who had missed the Sunday session due to bike problems. While Johnson was up to speed on Thursday, things were even worse for Michael Dunlop, who again failed to complete a lap due to technical problems.
The two races that were initially scheduled to compete on Friday have been rescheduled to Sunday afternoon, as Friday will now be solely dedicated to qualifying sessions. That is, of course, unless bad weather stops play yet again, and according to forecasts, that seems quite likely…
Rob Hodson has set the Classic Superbike pace this week on a ZX-7RR, but the times are really tight at the top. The fastest eleven all over the 120 mph mark.
John McGuinness leads the way in the Classic Senior ranks on a Winfield Paton while Ian Lougher heads Lightweight on a TZ250 ahead of Lee Johnston on an RS250.
The Manx Senior these days is contested on early Supersport machinery, and so far, Daniel Ingham is streeting the field on a YZF-R6.
Manx GP Qualifying Times
Classic Superbike
- Rob Hodson (Kawasaki ZX-7RR) 123.453
- Mike Browne (Ducati 916) 123.387
- Dominic Herbertson (Kawsaki ZXR750) 122.907
- James Hind (Norton WRS588) 122.519
- David Johnson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 122.057
- Derek Sheils (Kawasaki ZXR750) 121.830
- Julian Trummer (Kawasaki ZXR750) 121.807
- Michael Rutter (Suzuki XR69) 121.647
- Craig Neve (Kawasaki ZXR750) 121.425
- Ian Hutchinson (Kawsaki ZXR750) 121.035
- Brian McCormack (Kawasaki ZXR750) 120.730
- Joe Yeardsley (Kawasaki ZXR750) 119.490
- Michael Evans (Suzuki GSX-R750) 118.415
- Adam McLean (Yamaha YZF750) 117.963
- Lee Johnston (Honda RC45) 117.242
Classic Senior
- John McGuinness (Paton BIC 500) 110.874
- Shaun Anderson (Paton BIC 500) 109.694
- Joe Yeardsley (Royal Enfield 500) 109.119
- Jamie Coward (Norton Manx) 107.915
- Mike Browne (Norton Manx) 107.260
- Michael Russell (Norton Manx) 105.275
- Alan Oversby (Honda CB500/4) 104.753
- Adam McLean (Royal Enfield 500) 104.217
- Paul Jordan (Yamaha TX500) 104.092
- Will Loder (Seeley MK2) 101.073
- David Johnson (Matchless G50) 99.807
- Conor Cummins (Honda CB500) 98.915
- Alex Sinclair (Matchless G50) 97.375
- Lancelot Unissart (Honda CB500/4) 97.097
- Andy Hornby (Honda CB500/4) 97.036
Senior
- Daniel Ingham (Yamaha YZF-R6) 119.968
- Maurizio Bottalico (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 114.902
- Michael Gahan (Yamaha YZF-R6) 113.676
- Daniel Forbes (Suzuki GSX-R600) 1113.457
- Julien Cregniot (Yamaha YZF-R6) 113.127
- Dan Sayle (Yamaha YZF-R6) 112.331
- Ryan Whitehall (Yamaha YZF-R6) 112.109
- Michael Mace (Triumph Daytona 675R) 112.027
- Liam Chawke (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 111.950
- Gerald Dath (Honda CBR600RR) 111.712
Lightweight
- Ian Lougher (Yamaha TZ250) 114.317
- Lee Johnston (Honda RS250) 114.181
- Mike Browne (Yamaha TZ250) 112.410
- Stuart Hall (Yamaha TZ250) 111.338
- Rhys Hardisty (Yamaha TZ250) 111.280
- Chris Moore (Yamaha TZ250) 109.779
- Joe Yeardsley (Kawasaki ZXR400) 109.747
- Gareth Arnold (Yamaha TZ250) 109.577
- Stefano Bonetti (Kawasaki ZX-4RR) 107.983
- Paul Cassidy (Yamaha FZR400) 107.790
Classic Junior
- Jamie Coward (Honda CB350K4) 103.585
- Dan Sayle (Honda CB350K4) 99.402
- Paul Jordan (Honda CB350K4) 99.377
- Adam McLean (Honda CB350K4) 99.191
- Michael Evans (Honda CB350K4) 99.083
- John McGuinness (Honda CB350K4) 98.293
- Nigel Moore (Honda CB350K4) 96.446
- Will Loder (Greeves) 96.068
- Andy Hornby (Honda CB350K4) 94.865
- Hefyn Owen (Honda CB350K4) 94.239
Junior
- Andrea Majola (Paton) 114.100
- Maurizio Bottalico (Aprilia RS660) 113.502
- Maurizio Bottalico (Kawasaki ER-6F) 113.245
- Alex Sinclair (Aprilia RS660) 112.018
- Liam Chawke (Kawasaki ER-6F) 110.304