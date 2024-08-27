Manx Grand Prix 2024

RST Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix

Mike Browne brought the curtain down on this year’s Manx Grand Prix with victory in Monday evening’s RST Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix, the Key Racing Ducati rider getting the better of the Greenall Racing Kawasaki pairing of Rob Hodson and Derek Sheils.

Browne claimed victory by 13.973 seconds with the race being stopped after one lap due to worsening conditions and his win was the first ever for the Ducati 916 around the Mountain Course. It was also Ducati’s first victory since Rob Holden won the 1995 Singles TT race.

Getting underway at 6.20pm in a bid to beat the weather conditions that were closing in around the Mountain Course, Browne was quickest on the opening nine-mile run to Glen Helen, his lead over Hodson 3.6 seconds with Dominic Herbertson (BHR Racing Kawasaki) a further 2.7 seconds back in third.

Sheils was only 0.205 seconds adrift of Herbertson and, indeed, the top six were closely packed with Craig Neve (Bathams Ales Kawasaki) in fifth only a tenth of a second behind Sheils. Brian McCormack (Mistral Racing Kawasaki) slotted into sixth another second back.

Over Ballaugh Bridge for the first time, Browne had added almost two more seconds to his lead over Hodson, but it was Sheils who was now third and Neve, quickest through the Sulby speed trap at 174.261mph, fourth with Herbertson dropping back to fifth. Lee Johnston was out though having retired the Reed Racing Honda at Douglas Road Corner with the two WizNorton Racing machines of James Hind and Shaun Anderson also coming to a halt.

Round Ramsey Hairpin for the first time and Browne had extended his lead further, the gap to Browne now standing at 9.379 seconds, whilst Herbertson had moved back to fourth albeit just 0.003 seconds ahead of Neve!

As the leading riders reached the Bungalow though, news came through that the race would be stopped at the completion of the first lap due to deteriorating weather conditions and visibility over the Mountain and with a lap speed of 123.919mph, Browne got the victory over Hodson (122.359mph) by almost 14 seconds.

Sheils (121.899mph) took a fine third place, repeating his podium finish of 2019, with Neve (120.187mph) taking fourth ahead of Herbertson (120.039mph) and Ian Hutchinson (118.916mph) on the Steadplan Kawasaki.

McCormack retired on the run up the Mountain and that meant Michael Rutter (Bathams Ales Suzuki) came through for seventh ahead of Michael Evans (Good with Wood Suzuki), Amalric Blanc (Hampe Racing Kawasaki) and Barry Furber (DC Auto Repairs Newtown Suzuki).

David Johnson carded an 11th place finish on the Mistral ZXR750.

Classic Superbike Manx GP Results

Mike Browne (Ducati 916) Rob Hodson (Kawasaki ZX-7RR) Derek Sheils (Kawasaki ZXR750) Craig Neve (Kawasaki ZXR750) Dominic Herbertson (Kawsaki ZXR750) Ian Hutchinson (Kawasaki ZXR750) Michael Rutter (Suzuki XR69) Michael Evans (Suzuki GSX-R750) Amalric Blanc (Kawasaki ZXR750) Baz Furber (Suzuki GSX-R750) David Johnson (Kawasaki ZXR750) Michal Dokoupil (Suzuki GSX-R750) Michael Sweeney (Kawasaki ZXR750) Stefano Bonetti (Bimota YB4) Adam McLean (Yamaha YZF750)

Carole Nash Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix

Shaun Anderson won a thrilling Carole Nash Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix race on Monday afternoon, the Beugger Paton rider coming home just 0.163 seconds ahead of John McGuinness MBE (Winfield Paton) in the shortened one-lap race with Adam McLean (Flitwick Motorcycles Royal Enfield) taking third.

With weather conditions again causing a delay in proceedings, it was 2.42pm when the race got underway, McGuinness MBE first to leave the line on his Paton. He was first to arrive at Glen Helen and indeed, led on time, his advantage over the similarly-mounted Anderson 4.4 seconds.

His gap over Mike Browne (Eureka Racing Norton) was only three tenths of a second though with McLean only a further 0.8 seconds back in fourth. Paul Jordan (Davies Motorsport Yamaha) and Jamie Coward (Craven Classic Racing Norton) completed the early top six.

By Ballaugh Bridge, McGuinness had extended his lead ever so slightly to 4.7 seconds but Anderson was a bit more secure in second, the gap to third 4.1 seconds. It was McLean now in third although it was close as he was only 0.121 seconds ahead of Browne! Jordan and Coward remained in fifth and sixth with Michael Sweeney (CSC Racing Yamaha) in seventh ahead of Dominic Herbertson (Melbray London Manx Norton).

Onto Ramsey Hairpin, and the gap between McGuinness and Anderson remained at 4.7 seconds but Browne had retaken third from McLean, now just over a second between the two riders. Coward had moved ahead of Jordan too albeit by just 0.324 seconds.

Anderson cut the gap to McGuinness to 2.3 seconds at the Bungalow with McLean reclaiming third from Browne so the drop down the Mountain was going to prove crucial for the podium positions.

Through Cronk ny Mona and the gap had been halved to 1.1 seconds, McGuinness flashing across the start line with a speed of 110.598mph. But Anderson was slightly quicker at 110.613mph and he got the verdict by the tiny margin of 0.163 seconds!

It was equally close for third with McLean (109.389mph) coming home just 0.920 seconds ahead of Browne (109.308mph) with Coward (107.034mph) and Jordan (106.150mph) taking fifth and sixth respectively as Herbertson, James Hillier (CSC Racing Matchless), Will Loder (MRE Seeley) and Lancelot Unissart (Martyn Ireland Honda) rounded out the top ten.

Classic Senior Manx GP Results

Shaun Anderson (Paton BIC 500) John McGuinness (Paton BIC 500) +00.163s Adam McLean (Royal Enfield 500) Mike Browne (Norton ES2) Jamie Coward (Norton Manx) Paul Jordan (Yamaha TX500) Dominic Herbertson (Norton Manx) James Hillier (Matchless G50) Will Loder (Seeley MK2) Lancelot Unissart (Honda CB500/4)

Mylchreests Group Senior Manx Grand Prix race

Having finished in second and third in the previous two years, Daniel Ingham claimed victory in Monday afternoon’s Mylchreests Group Senior Manx Grand Prix race. The Melton Mowbray rider taking a start to finish win over Chris Cook by 35.394 seconds with Sam Johnson completing the podium finishers in third.

Getting underway at 3.45pm, Ingham (Castings Technology Yamaha) grabbed the lead in the early stages, his lead over Johnson (Ron Soar/Dynamic Access Suzuki) through Glen Helen on the opening lap 5.5 seconds. Jacque Foley (TPS/JF76 Yamaha) was a further 1.9 seconds back in third as Julien Cregniot (Team ILR Yamaha), Cook (Kawasaki) and newcomer Johnny Stewart (Stewart Racing Kawasaki) slotted into fourth to sixth, less than two seconds covering the four riders. One of the pre-race favourites, Maurizio Bottalico, was already out though having retired at Greeba Bridge.

Cook moved up to second at Ballaugh Bridge, but all the time Ingham was pulling away and round Ramsey Hairpin for the first time, his lead over Cook stood at an ominous-looking 15.2 seconds. Johnson was still well in touch in third, only 2.3 seconds behind Cook. Foley was now fourth ahead of Cregniot and Michael Gahan (Newline Elite Group Yamaha), Stewart dropping back to seventh.

An opening lap of 118.762mph saw Ingham stretch his lead over Cook (116.408mph) to a commanding 23.13 seconds with the latter now ten seconds clear of Johnson (115.416mph). Cregniot (115.802mph) moved up to fourth, 1.6 seconds ahead of Gahan (114.924mph) and Foley (114.776mph), just three seconds covering the three riders.

Gerald Dath (DATH Road Race) was now seventh with Stewart eighth as Dan Sayle, who started at the back of the field, slotted into a fine ninth place on the Falcon Electrical Yamaha ahead of Liam Chawke (Chawkie Racing Supporters Club Kawasaki).

By Glen Helen on the second and final lap, Ingham stretched his lead over Cook to 24.8 seconds with third-placed Johnson now a further 11.8 seconds adrift in third. Cregniot was beginning to edge away from Gahan, the gap now 4.6 seconds, with Foley another three seconds back in sixth.

Ingham continued to extend his lead through all the timing points, and it moved out to more than half a minute at Ramsey Hairpin, 31.68 seconds to be precise, with Cook also looking more and more secure in second, his advantage over Johnson 12.15 seconds with just the Mountain climb and descent to come.

Continuing to press on at the head of the field, a final lap of 118.868mph gave Ingham his maiden Manx GP success with his eventual winning margin over Cook, who lapped at 117.606mph to claim his first MGP podium, 35.394 seconds. Johnson (116.895mph) was another first-timer on the podium in third.

Frenchman Cregniot (116.763mph) finished in a fine fourth ahead of Gahan (115.429mph) with newcomer Stewart (115.852mph) taking an excellent sixth place. Dath, Foley, Lancelot Unissart (Basomba Racing Yamaha) and Ryan Whitehall (WR Racing Yamaha) completed the top ten.

Senior Manx Grand Prix Results

Daniel Ingham (Yamaha YZF-R6) Chris Cook (Kawasaki ZX-6R) Sam Johnson (Suzuki GSX-R600) Julien Cregniot (Yamaha YZF-R6) Michael Gahan (Yamaha YZF-R6) Johnny Stewart (Kawasaki ZX-6R) Gerald Dath (Honda CBR600RR) Jacque Foley (Yamaha YZF-R6) Lancelot Unissart (Yamaha YZF-R6) Ryan Whitehall (Yamaha YZF-R6)

PE Lightweight Manx Grand Prix

Ian Lougher took yet another victory around the Mountain Course on Monday afternoon as he won the single lap PE Lightweight Manx Grand Prix, the Laycock Racing Yamaha rider taking advantage of problems for Michael Dunlop to win by 22.2 seconds from Lee Johnston (Reed Racing Honda) and Stuart Hall (Whippet Racing Yamaha).

Through Glen Helen for the first and only time, Dunlop (MD Racing Honda) led Lougher by just 0.932 seconds with Johnston five seconds back in third. Meanwhile previous Lightweight champion Mike Browne was already out having only got as far as Quarter Bridge before being forced to retire the second Laycock Racing machine.

Johnston lay in third, but he was only half a second ahead of Hall with Rhys Hardisty (Phil Anslow Coaches/Kaymac Yamaha) slotting into fifth ahead of James Hind (Dennis Trollope Yamaha) as Michael Evans (Atherstone Accident Repair Centre KTM) placed seventh, the first of the non-250cc two-strokes and leading Ultra-Lightweight machine.

On the run to Ballaugh, Dunlop added almost three seconds to his lead with Lougher now almost 11 seconds clear of Johnston but the latter had dropped back to fourth as Hall moved ahead of him, the gap between third and fourth just two seconds. Hind had also got ahead of Hardisty for sixth, but he was soon reported as having stopped at Sulby Bridge with Chris Moore another to stop and make adjustments at Sulby.

By Ramsey Hairpin, Dunlop’s lead had moved out to 6.3 seconds and whilst Lougher was looking comfortable in second, the gap to third now 13.7 seconds, the battle for the final podium position continued to rage with just 1.2 seconds between Hall and Johnston.

Hind’s issues, which saw him ultimately retire at the Gooseneck, promoted Hardisty back up to fifth with Evans now sixth whilst the race for the leading 400cc rider was also close, eighth placed Stefano Bonetti (Speed Shadows Racing Yamaha) only 3.5 seconds ahead of Joe Yeardsley (Neil Wood Painting and Decorating Kawasaki).

Dunlop’s lead was almost halved as he crossed the tramlines at the Bungalow, Lougher now only 3.2 seconds adrift, and by Cronk ny Mona the Welshman led! Dunlop was clearly in trouble though as he’d dropped to almost 40 seconds behind and, indeed, he looked like he’d miss the podium altogether.

Lougher took the chequered flag after lapping at 114.100mph and that gave him a 22.2 seconds victory over Johnston (112.011mph), the Northern Ireland rider getting the better of Hall (111.782mph) by 2.481 seconds as Dunlop coasted across the line.

Hardisty (110.429mph) came through for fourth ahead of Evans (109.631mph), the leading Ultra-Lightweight machine, and Bonetti (109.206mph) with Gareth Arnold, Yeardsley, Paul Cassidy and Owen Mongahan rounding out the top ten. Dunlop was eventually placed 15th.

Lightweight Manx GP Results

Ian Lougher (Yamaha TZ250) Lee Johnston (Honda RS250) Stuart Hall (Yamaha TZ250) Rhys Hardisty (Yamaha TZ250) Michael Evans (KTM RC390) Stefano Bonetti (Kawasaki ZX-4RR) Gareth Arnold (Yamaha TZ250) Joe Yeardsley (Kawasaki ZXR400) Paul Cassidy (Yamaha FZR400) Owen Monaghan (Kawasaki ZX-4R)

MGP Supporters Club Junior Manx Grand Prix

Andrea Majola has been declared the winner of Saturday’s shortened MGP Supporters Club Junior Manx Grand Prix, the VAS Engine Racing rider getting the verdict from Maurizio Bottalico and Daniel Ingham.

A burst water main at Union Mills caused the initial race start to be put back by just over an hour but it got underway at 2.10pm with Majola leading at Ramsey on the second of three laps by more than 25 seconds. However, the red flag was shown was displayed due to an incident at Ballacrye and the race stopped.

The race was eventually due to be restarted on Monday evening but with wet weather and low cloud on the Mountain, Monday’s schedule had to be revised. This unfortunately meant that Saturday’s red-flagged MGP Supporters’ Club Junior Race will not be re-run. A result has now been declared from the standings at the end of lap 1 pursuant to point 8.92 of the Event’s Regulations.

Majola grabbed the lead straightaway, his advantage over Bottalico at Glen Helen on the opening lap some 5.1 seconds. He was only six tenths of a second ahead of Julien Cregniot as Ingham, Liam Chawke and Michael Gahan completed the top six, but Michael Rees (Performance Emissions Paton) was already out, the Welshman having stopped near Greeba.

Majola added another three seconds to his lead on the high-speed run to Ballaugh and by Ramsey he’d overhauled Bottalico on the road, the official gap now 10.2 seconds. Ingham had moved ahead of Cregniot with Chawke and Gahan still holding onto fifth and sixth.

An opening lap of 116.006mph saw Majola extend his lead over Bottalico (114.449mph) to 15.9s as they made their compulsory pit stop, Ingham (113.182mph) a further 13.2 seconds back in third. Cregniot (112.214mph) was still running well in fourth but it was close for fifth with just two seconds separating Chawke (111.220mph) and Gahan (111.028mph). Eoin Ó Siochrú, Jacque Foley, newcomer Toby Shann and Jason Corcoran rounded out the top ten.

O’Siochru picked up a penalty for speeding in pit lane but Majola had no such issues and by Glen Helen second time around, his lead had gone out to 22.6 seconds. Ingham was a similar distance behind in third with Frenchman Cregniot now ten seconds back in fourth as Chawke edged away from Gahan after the pit stop.

Majola continued to extend the gap to Bottalico throughout the second lap and by Ramsey it stood at more than 25 seconds. However, after the first dozen riders had passed through the hairpin, the red flag was displayed and the race stopped.

Junior Manx GP Results

Andrea Majola (Paton) Maurizio Bottalico (Kawasaki ER-6F) Daniel Ingham (Aprilia RS660) Julien Cregniot (Paton S1-R) Liam Chawke (Kawasaki ER-6F) Michael Gahan (Kawasaki ER-6F) Eoin O’ Siochru (Aprilia RS660) Jacque Foley (Paton S1-R) Toby Shann (Kawasaki Z650) Jason Corcoran (Aprilia RS66)

2 Wheeling Classics Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix

Newcomer Harley Rushton (Chris Hughes Racing Honda) won the 2 Wheeling Classics Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix on Monday afternoon, his winning margin over the returning Glen English (Melbray London Honda) 48.898 seconds. Mark Johnson (MJ Racing Honda) completed the podium in third.

It was Manxman Michael Evans (Ken Rutter Honda) who led in the early stages, his advantage over Nigel Moore (John Reed Honda) at Glen Helen a commanding 19.522 seconds. Jonathan Perry (Dean Edwards Racing Honda) was 2.8 seconds further back in third as Rushton slotted into fourth, only 1.7 seconds further adrift.

Evans’ early charge ended soon afterwards with retirement at Handley’s and that meant it was Moore in the lead as they jumped Ballaugh Bridge for the first time, his advantage over new second-placed Rushton 2.4 seconds. Perry remained in third but well in contention, only four seconds behind Moore.

However, on the run to Ramsey, Rushton surged clear and not only took the lead but went clear with his lead standing at 14.773 seconds. Moore dropped back to second, but Perry was another retirement at Sulby Bridge and that promoted English, winner of the 2000 Classic Senior race, up to third.

Rushton pressed on up and down the Mountain and a superb lap of 97.615mph gave him a fairy-tale victory, almost 50 seconds clear of English (94.301mph). He took second after Moore retired at the Waterworks and that allowed Johnson (90.904mph) to come through for third.

Chris Moore (JL Exhausts/iHeat/Silverstar Honda), David Glover (DA GLO Racing Honda) and newcomers Andrew Guy (LSCA Honda) and Andrew Green (Classic Racing Green Honda) completed the finishers.

Classic Junior Manx GP Results