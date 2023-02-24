2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round One – Phillip Island

World Supersport FP1

World Supersport competitors hit the circuit for FP1 at 1030 this morning and despite the day still being fresh the ambient temperature was already 27-degrees and rising. A stiff breeze blowing down the main straight was helping to keep the track temperature under control, the tarmac registering just over 33-degrees when the session got underway.

Oli Bayliss had a huge moment five-minutes into the session where he ran-on near the exit of turn one after a violent front end wiggle upset his trajectory on entry. Oli grass-tracked across the infield for what looked like, and no doubt felt like, forever, but the youngster managed to keep it upright across the gass, then run across the circuit near the exit of Southern Loop, before then gathering it up to rejoin the circuit proper. Well that would certainly wake you up!

Adrian Huertas then went down and his Kawasaki was stricken in the middle of the turn ten which briefly brought out the red flag. The Spanish teenager was unperturbed though and worked his way into P3 late in the session.

Stefano Manzi topped the session on the Ten Kate Yamaha ahead of Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega.

Oli Bayliss finished the opening session in P8. His D34G Ducati one of the slowest bikes through the speed trap.

World Supersport will hit the track again this afternoon at 1500 for another 45-minute Free Practice session.

World Supersport FP1 Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 S. Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 1m33.514 281,3 2 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +0.079 285,7 3 A. Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.227 283,5 4 F. Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +0.241 288,0 5 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.530 288,0 6 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.537 290,3 7 V. Debise Yamaha YZF R6 +0.633 283,5 8 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +0.722 278,4 9 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +0.739 282,0 10 N. Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +0.768 280,5 11 N. Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +0.769 278,4 12 Y. Montella Ducati Panigale V2 +0.775 281,3 13 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +1.018 279,8 14 J. Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +1.188 278,4 15 A. Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 +1.470 279,1 16 A. Wongthananon Yamaha YZF R6 +1.721 278,4 17 B. Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +2.175 285,0 18 J. Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.515 280,5 19 H. Truelove Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +2.783 279,1 20 A. Norrodin Honda CBR600RR +2.974 272,7 21 T. Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +3.359 267,3 22 A. Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +3.580 277,6

