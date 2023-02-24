2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship
Round One – Phillip Island
World Supersport FP1
World Supersport competitors hit the circuit for FP1 at 1030 this morning and despite the day still being fresh the ambient temperature was already 27-degrees and rising. A stiff breeze blowing down the main straight was helping to keep the track temperature under control, the tarmac registering just over 33-degrees when the session got underway.
Oli Bayliss had a huge moment five-minutes into the session where he ran-on near the exit of turn one after a violent front end wiggle upset his trajectory on entry. Oli grass-tracked across the infield for what looked like, and no doubt felt like, forever, but the youngster managed to keep it upright across the gass, then run across the circuit near the exit of Southern Loop, before then gathering it up to rejoin the circuit proper. Well that would certainly wake you up!
Adrian Huertas then went down and his Kawasaki was stricken in the middle of the turn ten which briefly brought out the red flag. The Spanish teenager was unperturbed though and worked his way into P3 late in the session.
Stefano Manzi topped the session on the Ten Kate Yamaha ahead of Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega.
Oli Bayliss finished the opening session in P8. His D34G Ducati one of the slowest bikes through the speed trap.
World Supersport will hit the track again this afternoon at 1500 for another 45-minute Free Practice session.
World Supersport FP1 Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|S. Manzi
|Yamaha YZF R6
|1m33.514
|281,3
|2
|N. Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.079
|285,7
|3
|A. Huertas
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+0.227
|283,5
|4
|F. Caricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.241
|288,0
|5
|C. Oncu
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+0.530
|288,0
|6
|M. Schroetter
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+0.537
|290,3
|7
|V. Debise
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.633
|283,5
|8
|O. Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.722
|278,4
|9
|G. Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.739
|282,0
|10
|N. Tuuli
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+0.768
|280,5
|11
|N. Spinelli
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.769
|278,4
|12
|Y. Montella
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.775
|281,3
|13
|R. De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.018
|279,8
|14
|J. Navarro
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.188
|278,4
|15
|A. Mantovani
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.470
|279,1
|16
|A. Wongthananon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.721
|278,4
|17
|B. Sofuoglu
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+2.175
|285,0
|18
|J. Mcphee
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+2.515
|280,5
|19
|H. Truelove
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+2.783
|279,1
|20
|A. Norrodin
|Honda CBR600RR
|+2.974
|272,7
|21
|T. Mackenzie
|Honda CBR600RR
|+3.359
|267,3
|22
|A. Sarmoon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+3.580
|277,6
Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule
|Friday 24 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0850
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|FP
|0915
|0940
|Australian Supersport
|FP
|0945
|1015
|Australian Superbike
|FP1
|1030
|1115
|WorldSSP
|FP1
|1130
|1215
|WorldSBK
|FP
|1225
|1255
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1305
|1325
|Australian Supersport 300
|Q
|1335
|1355
|Australian Supersport
|Q
|1405
|1435
|Australian Superbike
|FP2
|1500
|1545
|WorldSSP
|FP2
|1600
|1645
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|1705
|Australian Supersport 300
|R1
|8
|35.56km
|Saturday 25 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0900
|0920
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0940
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|8
|35.56km
|1015
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|10
|44.45km
|1050
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP3
|1140
|Australian SuperbikeR1
|12
|53.34km
|1225
|1245
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1310
|1325
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1340
|1410
|Pit Walk 1 & Safety Car Laps
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|18
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|22
|97.79km
|1720
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|10
|44.45km
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0800
|0810
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0830
|0840
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|8
|35.56km
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|12
|53.34km
|1030
|1045
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1055
|1110
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1130
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|10
|44.45km
|1200
|1235
|Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|10
|44.45km
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|12
|53.34km
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R3
|22
|97.79km