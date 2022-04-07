Marc Marquez talks Indonesian GP and looks to COTA

“After Mandalika was really hard week, but lucky for me that the vision injury was less than last time.

“Even for Argentina, I almost came back but didn’t feel motivated to take that risk, and I didn’t want it. I spoke with the doctor and we decided to stay at home and relax and then train again in a good way.

“This week I had another doctor’s check and the vision was fixed. I tried a bike as well and let’s see.

“I’m not arriving in the best way here in Americas GP but we will try to do a great FP1 and start a great weekend.

“I don’t remember a lot. I remember more from the images than what I remember.

“The Indonesian GP was one of the worst GPs in my career. I crashed too much, and some I didn’t understand. I had a new tyre and high-sided. It’s in the past and now it’s time to build the confidence and build again that process…it was hard what happened but the week after was harder. But lucky for me, I am here so that’s positive.”

Are you here to win? Is it possible?

“It’s possible, but not the way to approach the weekend. We are coming from the Indonesia GP where I struggled, I crashed a lot and had a huge highside. I only just started training again a few days ago so it’s not the approach this weekend. Just trying to build the confidence and let’s see…”