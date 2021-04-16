Marc Marquez is back!

Marc Marquez gets back into the MotoGP fray tonight after nine months on the sidelines. Marquez headlined the pre-event Press Conference, alongside new Championship leader Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing), Doha winner Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), his team-mate and Qatar GP winner Maverick Viñales, reigning World Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and home hero – and last year’s winner – Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).

Marc Marquez

“It’s really nice to be back here with all of you, it was a hard nine months, really difficult. Tomorrow it will be time to make the most important step in my rehabilitation, riding a MotoGP bike. And it’s true I’m nervous, I have some butterflies in my stomach that aren’t normal for me. But I know after FP1 they’ll be gone, and it’s now time to enjoy it on the bike again. Today I met all the team, the Japanese staff as I saw the Spanish staff in a test, and they’re so motivated. And immediately I said, don’t forget we don’t have a target this weekend. I will be not the same Marc right from FP1, I need time. Still my rehabilitation is two things; physical and mental. We’re in the process but I’m really happy to be here and looking forward to riding the bike.”

How was it on the sidelines?

“It was really strange, especially in the beginning, then in the mid period it was normal already, I was just a fan watching on TV and enjoying it. It was hard to decide to not race in Qatar 1 and 2, I felt ready but not 100 per cent and the doctors stopped me. I followed that advice. But it was hard, nine hard months, with not only the doubt if I’ll ride again but also whether I’ll have a normal arm. I was optimistic, and the people around me helped a lot to keep the motivation there. And we have the target, to ride a MotoGP bike again.”

Conditions on Friday could be mixed

“I wouldn’t like to ride a MotoGP bike for the first time in a long time in the rain! But if I’m here it’s because I’m ready to ride in all situations and if it rains I’ll ride. I did a private test one month ago, that was the last time I rode a bike. I was on a flat track bike last Monday but the last time I rode a proper bike was here a month ago. The circuit was nice, and good. For these guys their confidence is high, my confidence is not high at the moment! I’m in a different situation I’ll start step by step. It doesn’t matter the circuit or the time, now is my preseason and I’m looking forward to riding my Honda.”

Others were also first asked about the eight-time World Champion’s return

Johann Zarco

“I think it’s so good, and the main thing it’s important for Marc. I can’t imagine, the way he is, a guy with so much energy having to stay at home and doubting whether he would have his arm back to normal. I think the fans are happy but the main one is himself. The butterflies he says he has, I think I can imagine. But I’m happy for him that he can remove his doubts.”

Fabio Quartararo

“It’s great for him, first of all, after such a long time without jumping on a MotoGP bike, and for the Championship. When you’re an eight-time World Champion when you’re not here all of 2020… it felt strange and I think to have him back is great. I feel like for everyone, and the fans, to have the reference from the last years here will be great.”

Maverick Viñales

“I think it’s great for everyone, for anyone… if a rider is one year away, as a rider for me that would be a very difficult time. So I’m really happy he can be here, for sure our way of enjoying life is riding a bike. That’s our way. So the chance to ride the bike and be back here is something unbelievable, and I think we are all happy because riders can be rivals on track but off track we have a good feeling and that’s important. To have all the riders here, and especially to have Marc here, who’s one of the biggest guys in the Championship, I’m really happy for him.”

Joan Mir

“I’m happy for Marc that he’s here, the last years he was the reference. To have him here again will be a great opportunity for me to learn from him. I’m happy he’s back, let’s see how competitive he’ll be but to be here is the first step and I’m happy.”

Miguel Oliveira

“I cannot add anything different to what anyone else said. Obviously happy for him first that he can be a normal individual after he had such a terrible accident and after all getting back to do what he likes to do which is riding bikes, like all of us. I think from the competitive side we are all very excited because despite having good results last year there was still missing the dominator of the class in the last decade so makes it a little bit more motivating for all of us to have.”

Grande Prémio 888 de Portugal schedule