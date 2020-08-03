Marc Marquez undergoes second surgery

Marc Marquez underwent a second operation overnight, after the titanium plate used to fix his right humerus was found to have suffered damage due to stress accumulation.

Dr Xavier Mir and his team at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus successfully replaced the titanium plate and Marc Marquez will now stay in hospital for 48 hours before being discharged.

Dr. Xavier Mir – Hospital Universitari Dexeus

“Marc Marquez underwent surgery 13 days ago and today he returned to the operating room. The first operation was successful, what was not expected was that the plate was insufficient. An accumulation of stress in the operated area has caused the plate to suffer some damage, so today the titanium plate has been removed and replaced by a new fixation. The rider has not felt pain during this period. He has always followed the medical advice given and the feeling from his body. Unfortunately, an over stress has caused this issue. Now we have to wait 48 hours to understand the recovery time.”

Less than 24 hours earlier Marc Marquez was posting training videos such as these to his social media feeds….

Vamos dando pasitos para intentar llegar lo mejor posible a #CzechGP! 💪🏼

We are working to try to arrive in the best possible conditions for the #CzechGP!

This must be a significant blow to the chances of Marquez competing this weekend at Brno.