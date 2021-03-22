Round three earliest likely return
Marc Marquez, together with his medical team from the Hospital Ruber Internacional, have considered it prudent not to re-join competition this weekend in Qatar.
In the review carried out on the Spanish rider by the medical team led by Doctors Samuel Antuña and Ignacio Roger de Oña, and made up of Doctors De Miguel, Ibarzabal and García Villanueva, 15 weeks after surgery for an infected pseudoarthrosis of the right humerus, a good clinical response has been found after the intensification of his training.
However, considering the time period and the current state of the bone consolidation process, doctors consider it prudent and necessary not to accelerate Marquez’s return to the track after such an inactive time, and to avoid putting the humerus at risk in intense competition. Marquez will undergo another medical check on Monday, April 12.
Marc Marquez
“After the last review with the medical team, the doctors have advised me that the most prudent thing was not to take part in the Qatar Grand Prix and to continue with the recovery plan that we have followed in recent weeks. I would have loved to be able to participate in the opening race of the World Championship, but we will have to continue working to be able to recover the optimal conditions that allow us to return to competition.”
2021 MotoGP Round One
Time Schedule (AEDT)
|Time
|Class
|Session
|2150-2230
|Moto3
|FP1
|2245-2325
|Moto2
|FP1
|2340-0025
|MotoGP
|FP1
|0210-0250 (Sat)
|Moto3
|FP2
|0305-0345 (Sat)
|Moto2
|FP2
|0400-0445 (Sat)
|MotoGP
|FP2
|Time
|Class
|Session
|2125-2205
|Moto3
|FP3
|2220-2300
|Moto2
|FP3
|2315-0000
|MotoGP
|FP3
|0130-0145 (Sun)
|Moto3
|Q1
|0155-0210 (Sun)
|Moto3
|Q2
|0225-0240 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q1
|0250-0305 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q2
|0320-0350 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|FP4
|0400-0415 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Q1
|0425-0440 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Q2
|Time
|Class
|Session
|2240-2300
|Moto3
|WUP
|2310-2330
|Moto2
|WUP
|2340-0000
|MotoGP
|WUP
|0100 (Mon)
|Moto3
|Race
|0220 (Mon)
|Moto2
|Race
|0400 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|Race
2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round 1
|Mar-28
|Qatar, Losail (night race)
|Round 2
|Apr-04
|Doha, Losail (night race)
|Round 3
|Apr-18
|Portugal, Portimao
|Round 4
|May-02
|Spain, Jerez
|Round 5
|May-16
|France, Le Mans
|Round 6
|May-30
|Italy- Mugello
|Round 7
|Jun-06
|Catalunya, Barcelona
|Round 8
|Jun-20
|Germany, Sachsenring
|Round 9
|Jun-27
|Netherlands, Assen
|Round 10
|Jul-11
|Finland, KymiRing (subject to homologation)
|Round 11
|Aug-15
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|Round 12
|Aug-29
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|Round 13
|Sep-12
|Aragon, Motorland Aragon
|Round 14
|Sep-19
|Sam Marino, Misano
|Round 15
|Oct-03
|Japan, Motegi
|Round 16
|Oct-10
|Thailand, Chang International Circuit
|Round 17
|Oct-24
|Australia, Phillip Island
|Round 18
|Oct-31
|Malaysia, Sepang
|Round 19
|Nov-14
|Valencia, Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|Round 20
|TBA
|Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo
|Round 21
|TBA
|Americas, COTA