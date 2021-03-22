Round three earliest likely return

Marc Marquez, together with his medical team from the Hospital Ruber Internacional, have considered it prudent not to re-join competition this weekend in Qatar.

In the review carried out on the Spanish rider by the medical team led by Doctors Samuel Antuña and Ignacio Roger de Oña, and made up of Doctors De Miguel, Ibarzabal and García Villanueva, 15 weeks after surgery for an infected pseudoarthrosis of the right humerus, a good clinical response has been found after the intensification of his training.

However, considering the time period and the current state of the bone consolidation process, doctors consider it prudent and necessary not to accelerate Marquez’s return to the track after such an inactive time, and to avoid putting the humerus at risk in intense competition. Marquez will undergo another medical check on Monday, April 12.

Marc Marquez

“After the last review with the medical team, the doctors have advised me that the most prudent thing was not to take part in the Qatar Grand Prix and to continue with the recovery plan that we have followed in recent weeks. I would have loved to be able to participate in the opening race of the World Championship, but we will have to continue working to be able to recover the optimal conditions that allow us to return to competition.”

2021 MotoGP Round One

Time Schedule (AEDT)

Friday

Saturday

Sunday Friday Time Class Session 2150-2230 Moto3 FP1 2245-2325 Moto2 FP1 2340-0025 MotoGP FP1 0210-0250 (Sat) Moto3 FP2 0305-0345 (Sat) Moto2 FP2 0400-0445 (Sat) MotoGP FP2 Saturday Time Class Session 2125-2205 Moto3 FP3 2220-2300 Moto2 FP3 2315-0000 MotoGP FP3 0130-0145 (Sun) Moto3 Q1 0155-0210 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0225-0240 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0250-0305 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0320-0350 (Sun) MotoGP FP4 0400-0415 (Sun) MotoGP Q1 0425-0440 (Sun) MotoGP Q2 Sunday Time Class Session 2240-2300 Moto3 WUP 2310-2330 Moto2 WUP 2340-0000 MotoGP WUP 0100 (Mon) Moto3 Race 0220 (Mon) Moto2 Race 0400 (Mon) MotoGP Race

2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar