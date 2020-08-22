Marc Marquez and HRC change tack

In a statement released overnight HRC and Marc Marquez have drastically changed the previous return strategy and are now saying Marc will be out for ‘two to three months’.

Marc Marquez will continue recovering in the coming weeks. The MotoGP World Champion together with HRC, have consulted with and compared the opinions of a number of specialists in regard to the injury to the humerus of the right arm that Marc suffered on July 19 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

As a result, all parties have decided to modify the planned recovery process.

The objective of both Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team is to return to the World Championship when Marc’s arm has fully recovered from the serious injury that occurred in Jerez.

It is estimated it will take between two to three months before Marc can return to the RC213V. HRC has not set a Grand Prix for the return of the reigning World Champion and will continue to report on the evolution of his recovery.

Alberto Puig – Team Manager

“There has been a lot of talk about Marc’s recovery and the various deadlines, but from the first day after the second operation we have said that the only objective that exists is for him to be one hundred percent. We do not want to rush. Once Marc is in a position to return and compete at the level he knows, then we will think about the next objective.”