Marc Marquez completes positive post-op medical check

Two weeks after undergoing surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Marc Marquez has undergone his first post-operative medical check. The assessment took place at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid. The feedback on the initial progress after surgery on Marquez’s right humerus was positive.

Marc Marquez

“Today I had a medical check in Madrid and the doctors are happy. My arm is immobilized, and it will be like this for the next few weeks. My feelings so far are positive because I have no pain, this is very important. It allows me to rest and follow the doctors’ rules: a healthy diet, drink a lot and try to hang out with our dogs because it is important that the body is not inactive. The most important thing from my doctors is that I have to be calm and patient.”

The medical team have recommended to continue with controlled exercises for the next four weeks. The eight-time World Champion is scheduled to undergo his next medical check in four weeks.

Dr. Sanchez Sotelo – Mayo Clinic

“Today, Marc Marquez underwent a medical check-up in Madrid with Dr. Antuña, Dr. Cotorro and myself, confirming a positive evolution of the surgical wound. Starting today, he will begin performing controlled exercises of passive mobilization of the shoulder and elbow until a new revision in four weeks.”