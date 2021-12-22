Marc Marquez progress ‘adequate’

Marc Marquez, who last October was diagnosed with an episode of diplopia after suffering a fall while training for the Portuguese GP, has continued periodic visits to his trusted ophthalmologist to assess the evolution of his vision over the past two months.

During these reviews the progress made has been deemed favorable and as a result Marquez will continue with a conservative treatment plan for the next few weeks.

Marc Marquez will continue to undergo periodic reviews with Dr. Sánchez Dalmau during the coming weeks alongside the conservative treatment plan.

The situation does not prevent the rider from Cervera from continuing his physical training plan to prepare himself physically for a new season.