Marc Marquez will attend Styrian GP

Ten weeks on from surgery, Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez continues to make progress as his condition improves. After several weeks of rest and light physiotherapy, his routine is beginning to intensify again. Frequently in the gym, Marquez has worked to maintain his overall fitness during his recovery and has now begun to work on strengthening his right arm. Constantly working closely with his team of doctors, physios and advisors, the entire process is being carefully monitored and managed.

His current training regime focuses on running, swimming, and resistance training in the gym with elastics. Each week weight and resistance are slowly added to increase strength without putting too much demand on the body.

“Step by step I am feeling better, and the bone is healing in a good way, which is the best news of all. We are still in rehabilitation mode; I am working very hard on the cardio side to try and be ready. At the end of August, I have another medical check, from there we can make another step with the rehabilitation and really start pushing and building muscles. Some days are better than others, but this is all part of the journey. I’m optimistic, but I don’t want to say too much about timings until we have this check – it’s not the time to push too much. I have waited a long time for these kinds of feelings,” reflected Marquez.

“It has been a struggle, it’s not two days or two months I have been struggling, it’s two years,” he continued. “I won some races last year like this, but I was struggling a lot. In Jerez I realised something had to change. It was hard and is hard now mentally – not because I am not racing, but because you always have this doubt about the arm. I can’t have another operation. I am convinced this one will be good, but these thoughts are always there in the back of your mind.”

Marquez is not just paying attention to the development of his body, he remains deeply invested and involved with the development of the Honda RC213V. As Stefan Bradl continues to combine his testing duties, Marquez has been in constant contact with the German to fully understand the current bike and its development.

“Honda is in a critical moment. I am speaking a lot with my team and trying to understand the 2022 bike, the situation and what is happening. This is why I will go to Austria, to speak to everyone and to meet with the HRC staff from Japan to work for the future. We are all working together, we win together, we lose together, and we will come back together. I’m speaking a lot with Stefan Bradl as well, us and Santi are working together and testing things – both know how I ride. I said in Mugello that I will be at home, but I want to stay connected. With the previous operation I disconnected too much, and I want to be involved so that when I come back, I will have everything fresh.”

Marquez will attend the next Grand Prix in Austria to reconnect with the Repsol Honda Team and begin to make a plan for the future.