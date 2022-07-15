Marc Marquez Recovery Update July 15

Six weeks on from undergoing surgery on his right arm, Marc Marquez underwent the next scheduled post-operative check at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid.

The medical team, consisting of Dr. Joaquin Sánchez Sotelo, Dr. Samuel Antuña and Dr. Angel Cotorro, were content with the development of the right humerus.

Subsequently, Marc Marquez has been cleared to enter the next stage of his recovery and begin physiotherapy with the right arm and cardio training.

Marc Marquez

“We have taken an important step in the recovery process. In this second check-up, the doctors have confirmed that the humerus is consolidating correctly, with this we can start physiotherapy on the right arm and cardio training. I am very excited to be able to recover mobility in my arm to continue advancing the recovery process and I want to thank the entire medical team for their treatment and attention.”

Dr. Sanchez Sotelo – Mayo Clinic

“In the medical check-up carried out on Marc Marquez, six weeks after surgery on his right humerus, a good clinical and radiological evolution has been confirmed that allows progress in the mobility and strength recovery program of the right arm. The patient will undergo a new review within the next six weeks.”