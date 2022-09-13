Marc Marquez hopes to race this weekend
110 days after he last raced a MotoGP machine at the Italian Grand Prix on May 29, Marc Marquez will return to competition this weekend at the Aragon Grand Prix.
Since undergoing a successful fourth operation on his right humerus, the eight-time World Champion has followed the strict guidance of his medical team in order to facilitate a full recovery.
After numerous check-ups, consultations and tests, all involved are satisfied with the recovery made and Marquez will now take the next step in his rehabilitation – returning to competition.
The objective for the weekend will be to continue improving Marquez’s bike fitness and assessing his performance during the intensity of a Grand Prix weekend and race.
Marc Marquez
“Well, what can I say? I am very excited to return to MotoGP this weekend, especially at such a special track for me like Aragon. The objective this weekend is not to go out and fight straight away, it is to build up everything and prepare well for the future. Build myself, the bike, everything. Misano was good but the race weekend will be different, there’s more intensity and less time to rest so it will be a different kind of challenge. I have been doing a lot of recovery work and continuing in the gym as well as riding a bike again before this weekend. I am very happy to be back!”
Born in Cervera, MotorLand Aragon can truly be considered a home circuit for Marquez and the home fans have always helped buoy his on-track performance.
Despite missing most of the season Marc Marquez is still the hightest placed Honda rider in the championship.
While you can never count him out, it is most likely that Marquez will complete short runs during the practice sessions, between which he will have remedial therapies on his arm, then evaluate whether he attempts the full 23-lap race distance. But at this stage, his stated intention is to race…
Just six races of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship remain and with five of those races coming in the next six weeks, the most intense period of the year has arrived.
The Aragon GP kicks off this run of races, the Spanish circuit a happy hunting ground for the Repsol Honda Team in the past. Casey Stoner won the first race for Honda there in 2011 with Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez continuing the run in 2012 and 2013. In total, Honda have taken seven premier class wins in Aragon.
The focus of the weekend will not be chasing a seventh win for Marc Marquez, the eight-time World Champion making his return to MotoGP after a fourth surgery on his right arm. Instead, the focus will be on working for the future, aiming to improve his fitness and to continue developing the Honda RC213V. A positive test in Misano and his subsequent recovery demonstrated to Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team that it is time to begin this next stage of his recovery.
Aragon marks the start of a triple header, the entire MotoGP paddock heading directly to Motegi for the Japanese GP after the race, and then straight to Thailand. Then only two weeks later MotoGP will be at Phillip Island!
MotoGP Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|FRA
|211
|2
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|ITA
|181
|3
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|SPA
|178
|4
|BASTIANINI Enea
|ITA
|138
|5
|ZARCO Johann
|FRA
|125
|6
|MILLER Jack
|AUS
|123
|7
|BINDER Brad
|RSA
|115
|8
|VIÑALES Maverick
|SPA
|101
|9
|RINS Alex
|SPA
|101
|10
|MARTIN Jorge
|SPA
|94
|11
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|POR
|90
|12
|MARINI Luca
|ITA
|82
|13
|MIR Joan
|SPA
|77
|14
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|ITA
|68
|15
|MARQUEZ Marc
|SPA
|60
|16
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|JPN
|46
|17
|ESPARGARO Pol
|SPA
|42
|18
|MARQUEZ Alex
|SPA
|35
|19
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|ITA
|26
|20
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|ITA
|23
|21
|DOVIZIOSO Andrea
|ITA
|15
|22
|BINDER Darryn
|RSA
|10
Aragon MotoGP Schedule
Times are AEST
Friday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1700
|Moto3
|FP1
|1755
|MotoGP
|FP1
|1855
|Moto2
|FP1
|2115
|Moto3
|FP2
|2210
|MotoGP
|FP2
|2310
|Moto2
|FP2
Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1700
|Moto3
|FP3
|1755
|Moto2
|FP3
|1855
|MotoGP
|FP3
|2035
|Moto3
|Q1
|2100
|Moto3
|Q2
|2130
|MotoGP
|FP4
|2210
|MotoGP
|Q1
|2235
|MotoGP
|Q2
|2310
|Moto2
|Q1
|2335
|Moto2
|Q2
Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1700
|Moto3
|WUP
|1720
|Moto2
|WUP
|1740
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1900
|Moto3
|Race
|2020
|Moto2
|Race
|2200
|MotoGP
|Race
2022 MotoGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|18 September
|Aragón
|MotorLand Aragón
|25 September
|Japan
|Twin Ring Motegi
|02 October
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|16 October
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|23 October
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|06 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo