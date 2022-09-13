Marc Marquez hopes to race this weekend

110 days after he last raced a MotoGP machine at the Italian Grand Prix on May 29, Marc Marquez will return to competition this weekend at the Aragon Grand Prix.

Since undergoing a successful fourth operation on his right humerus, the eight-time World Champion has followed the strict guidance of his medical team in order to facilitate a full recovery.

After numerous check-ups, consultations and tests, all involved are satisfied with the recovery made and Marquez will now take the next step in his rehabilitation – returning to competition.

The objective for the weekend will be to continue improving Marquez’s bike fitness and assessing his performance during the intensity of a Grand Prix weekend and race.

“Well, what can I say? I am very excited to return to MotoGP this weekend, especially at such a special track for me like Aragon. The objective this weekend is not to go out and fight straight away, it is to build up everything and prepare well for the future. Build myself, the bike, everything. Misano was good but the race weekend will be different, there’s more intensity and less time to rest so it will be a different kind of challenge. I have been doing a lot of recovery work and continuing in the gym as well as riding a bike again before this weekend. I am very happy to be back!”

Born in Cervera, MotorLand Aragon can truly be considered a home circuit for Marquez and the home fans have always helped buoy his on-track performance.

Despite missing most of the season Marc Marquez is still the hightest placed Honda rider in the championship.

While you can never count him out, it is most likely that Marquez will complete short runs during the practice sessions, between which he will have remedial therapies on his arm, then evaluate whether he attempts the full 23-lap race distance. But at this stage, his stated intention is to race…

Just six races of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship remain and with five of those races coming in the next six weeks, the most intense period of the year has arrived.

The Aragon GP kicks off this run of races, the Spanish circuit a happy hunting ground for the Repsol Honda Team in the past. Casey Stoner won the first race for Honda there in 2011 with Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez continuing the run in 2012 and 2013. In total, Honda have taken seven premier class wins in Aragon.

The focus of the weekend will not be chasing a seventh win for Marc Marquez, the eight-time World Champion making his return to MotoGP after a fourth surgery on his right arm. Instead, the focus will be on working for the future, aiming to improve his fitness and to continue developing the Honda RC213V. A positive test in Misano and his subsequent recovery demonstrated to Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team that it is time to begin this next stage of his recovery.

Aragon marks the start of a triple header, the entire MotoGP paddock heading directly to Motegi for the Japanese GP after the race, and then straight to Thailand. Then only two weeks later MotoGP will be at Phillip Island!

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 211 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 181 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 178 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 138 5 ZARCO Johann FRA 125 6 MILLER Jack AUS 123 7 BINDER Brad RSA 115 8 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 101 9 RINS Alex SPA 101 10 MARTIN Jorge SPA 94 11 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 90 12 MARINI Luca ITA 82 13 MIR Joan SPA 77 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 68 15 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 60 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 42 18 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 35 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 26 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10

Aragon MotoGP Schedule

Times are AEST

Friday

Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 FP1 1755 MotoGP FP1 1855 Moto2 FP1 2115 Moto3 FP2 2210 MotoGP FP2 2310 Moto2 FP2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 FP3 1755 Moto2 FP3 1855 MotoGP FP3 2035 Moto3 Q1 2100 Moto3 Q2 2130 MotoGP FP4 2210 MotoGP Q1 2235 MotoGP Q2 2310 Moto2 Q1 2335 Moto2 Q2

Sunday

Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 WUP 1720 Moto2 WUP 1740 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2020 Moto2 Race 2200 MotoGP Race

