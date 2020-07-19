Recovery time as yet unknown

The championship chances for Marc Marquez and Repsol Honda have likely ended after the defending World Champion high-sided at Turn 3 while fighting for the podium.

The crash resulted in a broken right humerus for the reigning World Champion, who will travel to Barcelona for surgery.

Marquez came down heavily on his right arm and as a result, the eight-time World Champion has suffered a transverse diaphyseal fracture to his right humerus.

MotoGP medical staff have confirmed there is no other serious head or thoracic trauma but will remain under observation for 12 hours.

Marquez will travel to the Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona on Monday, July 20 and is aiming to be operated on by Dr Xavier Mir and his team on Tuesday, July 21st.

Marc Marquez

“Sometimes things don’t go as you expect but the most important thing is to get back up and move on. I hope you enjoyed the comeback! Now I’ll have an operation to fix the fracture of my right humerus. I promise you all that I will come back as soon as possible and even stronger.”