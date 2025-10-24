MotoGP 2025 is over for Marc Márquez

After undergoing further medical checks at the Ruber International Hospital (Madrid), Marc Marquez’s doctors have confirmed he won’t be able to finish out the 2025 season, missing the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Valencian Community Grand Prix, and the test day at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo (Cheste) scheduled for November 18th.

Marc Márquez – Ducati Lenovo Team

“Analysing the entire situation, we believe that the most appropriate, clever and consistent course of action is to respect the biological timing of the injury, even if that means I will no longer be able to race this season or attend the testing session. We know that a difficult winter awaits us, with a lot of work, to recover my muscles to 100% and be ready for 2026. This must not overshadow or make us forget the great goal we achieved this year: becoming World Champions again, and soon we will all celebrate it together. Thank you to all the fans for kindly messages, to Ducati and all the sponsors for their support and understanding”.

The medical team that is monitoring his recovery has confirmed that the coracoid fracture and the ligament injury are proceeding normally. However, Marc will have to spend four weeks with the arm completely immobilized before beginning rehabilitation, so it’s impossible to think about his return to competition this year.

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“Since we learned about the injury diagnosis, we knew the chances of having Marc in Valencia for the Grand Prix and the test were very low. It’s a shame because it’s very important for us to have him on track, but we know perfectly that the priority is to recover and return 100% fit for the next season. We fully support the decision and are convinced that not taking further risks is the best choice for everyone. We wish him a speedy recovery and we hope to see him back with us soon.”

Ducati Corse will announce in the coming weeks who will replace Marc Márquez for the final two Grands Prix of 2025.

2025 MotoGP Calendar

GP Date Location 1 Mar-02 Thai GP, Chang 2 Mar-16 Argentina GP, Termas De Rio Hondo 3 Mar-30 Americas GP, COTA 4 Apr-13 Qatar GP, Lusail 5 Apr-27 Spanish GP, Jerez 6 May-11 French GP, Le Mans 7 May-25 British GP, Silverstone 8 Jun-08 Aragon GP, Aragon 9 Jun-22 Italian GP, Mugello 10 Jun-29 Dutch GP, Assen 11 Jul-13 German GP, Sachsenring 12 Jul-20 Czech GP, Brno 13 Aug-17 Austrian GP, Spielberg 14 Aug-24 Hungarian GP, Balaton Park 15 Sep-07 Catalan GP, Catalunya 16 Sep-14 San Marino GP, Misano 17 Sep-28 Japanese GP, Motegi 18 Oct-05 Indonesian GP, Mandalika 19 Oct-19 Australian GP, Phillip Island 20 Oct-26 Malaysian GP, Sepang 21 Nov-09 Portuguese GP, Portimao 22 Nov-16 Valencia GP, Valencia

