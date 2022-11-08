MotoGP Valencia Test

Focus on Ducati

Among the first to test the track on Tuesday morning, Luca Marini completed 76 laps before the day was out to top the 2023 season opening test with a 1.30.032.

Luca Marini – P1

“A good day of testing: positive both for the lap time – I also managed to improve the qualifying time set on Saturday – and overall for the atmosphere. We tried what we usually don’t have time to try during a race weekend, I used the day to ride, have fun and bond with the new team members. The pace was good, then when I put the soft on the rear I expected a more significant improvement, instead just two tenths. Now we recover from the season finale and then head down until the first test in Malaysia.”

Marco Bezzechi was third quickest, just two-tenths behind his team-mate, both riders were on GP22 machines.

Marco Bezzecchi – P3

“I’m happy, I wasn’t expecting the third lap time. I like the new bike, I am not yet exactly what the differences are, but I can certainly say one thing. The step in braking is significant: I went out on the track, without making any changes, and I immediately solved all the problems I had during the weekend. Also at the engine level, I have good sensations, but obviously there are many aspects we need to work on. Without a doubt it is a competitive bike. We work at our best, especially from a physical point of view, during the break and then I can’t wait to arrive in Sepang.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio started the working relationship with his new crew chief Frankie Carchedi. It was an important day for him in many areas: he completed a significant number of laps, especially with used tyres in order to find immediately a competitive set-up ahead of next season, with a special focus on electronics and rear brake. DiGiannantonio finished 6th quickest with a total of 68 laps completed on the GP22.

Fabio DiGiannantonio – P6

“It was probably my best day since I made my MotoGP debut. The new bike is fantastic and I was feeling better in every area where I was struggling before. Now we’ll enter the off-season with great excitement. We’ll try to keep both feet on the ground and work hard to be ready for Sepang. It was immediately a great feeling with Carchedi and looks like results are already coming.”

Ducati also drew plenty of intrigue elsewhere. While Marini and Bezzecchi produced quick lap times on their GP22s, as did sixth-placed Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP), eyes were naturally drawn to the factory outfit as newly-crowned World Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and his new team-mate Enea Bastianini set about planning their title campaigns.

Pecco finished outside the top 10 but did get some good testing done, trying out a new front fairing and wings, while his Desmosedici also donned Aprilia-style side fairings.

Francesco Bagnaia – P12

“Today has been quite positive: I felt good with all the new solutions we tried, which means our work paid off. Both the new fairing and the new engine gave positive feedback. More work will surely be needed to develop them in the best possible way, but I am happy. After this test, I will still have a busy week with Ducati, but then I will try to disconnect to rest, enjoy the title win and the winter break.”

Bastianini, who took a tumble in the afternoon, finished the day in P10 and also got to try the side fairings, as did Prima Pramac Racing duo Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco.

Enea Bastianini – P10

“I am really happy with how this first day inside my new team went! To wear the colours of the Ducati Lenovo Team is a dream come true! Today’s test was mainly to get to know my team and get acquainted with the new structure. I have a new crew chief, and only the electronics engineer is the same one I had in the Gresini team. It was a positive first contact, and I liked the atmosphere inside the box. It’s a pity only for a small crash I had in the last run because of a hole! I tried the new bike, which is very similar to the one I rode this season but more stable. I also tried some new aerodynamic solutions. The feedback was positive, but we will need to ride on other tracks to get a clearer idea. I also confront myself with Pecco: having the World Champion as a teammate is a great motivation source for me.“

There was also a Ducati debut for Alex Marquez, and the new Gresini rider placed P15. Alex Marquez had a steady and safe approach: with a total of 73 completed and a best personal lap of 1’30.712secs, he was only six-tenths from the top of the time-sheets, but was not quicker than he had managed on the LCR Honda last weekend. It was more of a shakedown for him, working exclusively on the feeling with the bike and the electronics.

Alex Marquez – P14

“It was an exciting first day and I must say I really had fun on the bike. There is a great atmosphere in the team and I felt comfortable straight away – I was already half Italian so… Ducati supported me from the first moment and it’s going to be a long winter before jumping back on the bike. We want to do a good job and arrive in good form at Portimao.”

Pramac Ducati riders Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco were P8 and P10 respectively.

The next official tests will be held next year from 10-12 February 2023 at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia

MotoGP Valencia Test Times