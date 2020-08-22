Marc Marquez ruled out till at least late October

Eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) along with HRC, have consulted with numerous specialists in regard to the injury to the humerus of the right arm that Marc suffered at the opening MotoGP round of 2020 at Jerez – after a nasty highside that saw Marquez land hard and collide with his bike. As a result, it has been decided to delay the Eight-time world champions’ return to ensure his injury recovers completely.

The objective of both Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team is to return to the MotoGP World Championship when Marc’s arm has fully recovered from the serious injury that occurred last month. The full recovery is estimated that it will take between two to three months before the Spaniard would be fully fit and ready to mount his RC213V.

HRC have not advised a specific date or Grand Prix for when they expect Marc to return, though given the estimated time-frame provided, if we were to speculate we might at best see Marquez back for round twelve and the second race at MotorLand Aragon. Regardless of when we might see Marc return, this news is devastating to his 2020 Championship hopes.

Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Manager: “There has been a lot of talk about Marc’s recovery and the deadlines but from the first moment, after the second operation, we have said that the only deadline that exists is that he is fully recovered from his injury. We don’t want to rush. When Marc is in a position to come back and compete like he knows he can, then we will think about the next goal.”

