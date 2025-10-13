Marc Márquez undergoes successful surgery on right shoulder blade

Following a checkup for his right shoulder blade injury, Marc Márquez has undergone a successful operation at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid, Spain.

The same medical team who had examined him seven days earlier found that the coracoid fracture and ligament damage were not showing sufficient signs of stabilization after a week of being immobilised. Therefore, given the risk of residual instability, it was decided to go ahead with surgical stabilisation and repair the acromioclavicular ligaments.

Surgery was one of the options considered by doctors from the outset in the event that the planned conservative treatment failed. In any case, Marc Márquez, who is already at home, will continue his recovery process, and his progress will determine the timing of his return to racing competition.