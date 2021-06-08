Benelli EOFY SALE

$1,000 off + bonus gear pack worth $750

To celebrate record sales in both Australia & New Zealand, Benelli is giving you the opportunity to grab a 752s packed full of Italian components, including Marzocchi, Brembo & Pirelli for the promotional price of $11,990 ride away!

Purchase the 752s in-store or online and instantly get $1,000 off the purchase price, and a bonus Benelli gear pack worth over $750!

The Benelli Gear Pack contains the latest gear from Benelli, including:

– Full Face Helmet (choose from Black/Grey or Red/Black colour options)

– Riding Jacket (choose from Black or Ivory colour options)

– Street Gloves

– Heritage T-shirt

New 2021 stock has just landed and is available for immediate delivery!

Choose from one of Benelli’s unique four colours, and ride away with 2 years unlimited km warranty, and 2 years premium roadside assist.