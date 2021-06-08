Benelli EOFY SALE
$1,000 off + bonus gear pack worth $750
To celebrate record sales in both Australia & New Zealand, Benelli is giving you the opportunity to grab a 752s packed full of Italian components, including Marzocchi, Brembo & Pirelli for the promotional price of $11,990 ride away!
Purchase the 752s in-store or online and instantly get $1,000 off the purchase price, and a bonus Benelli gear pack worth over $750!
The Benelli Gear Pack contains the latest gear from Benelli, including:
– Full Face Helmet (choose from Black/Grey or Red/Black colour options)
– Riding Jacket (choose from Black or Ivory colour options)
– Street Gloves
– Heritage T-shirt
New 2021 stock has just landed and is available for immediate delivery!
Choose from one of Benelli’s unique four colours, and ride away with 2 years unlimited km warranty, and 2 years premium roadside assist.
MADE BY DESIGN
Born from the concepts of sportiness and elegance that have made the historic brand from Pesaro so famous, 752s marks the return of Benelli in the 750cc segment, bringing you an exciting, captivating and unique naked.
Benelli brings its most anticipated naked motorcycle to Australia. The Benelli 752s offers you illustrious Italian heritage at a competitive price point, with premium components such as Brembo brakes, Marzocchi forks, KYB shocks & Pirelli tyres that come standard with the 752s.
SUSPENSION
With renowned Italian Marzocchi 50mm adjustable forks, 752s gives you a controlled ride with its premium suspension technology. Open up the throttle and lean into every corner with purpose, knowing you have premium Italian components riding with you.
ITALIAN FINESSE
752s comes standard with ABS & twin-floating Brembo brakes, Marzocchi 50mm USD forks & Pirelli Angel ST tyres. Three standout Italian brands known for their quality, performance and heritage.
ITALIAN PALETTE
VERDE
BIANCO
ROSSO
NERO
SMOOTH DELIVERY
At the heart of the 752s, is a silky smooth 754cc parallel twin-cylinder engine. With constant, progressive acceleration, it satisfies both the intermediate rider and demanding enthusiast. Other features include electronic fuel injection with double throttle body, double overhead camshaft timing, and 4 valves per cylinder. Power and maximum torque are a satisfying 56kw at 8500 rpm and 67 Nm at 6500 rpm.
EOFY SALE – Terms & Conditions
The Benelli EOFY sale will begin on 1st June 2021, and end on 30th June 2021. By purchasing a 752s online or in-store during the EOFY SALE campaign, customers will receive $1,000 off the full price of the 752s, making it $11,990 down from $12,990. Customers will also receive a free Benelli Pack, consisting of one (1) Benelli jacket, one (1) Benelli helmet, one (1) pair of Benelli gloves and one (1) Benelli t-shirt (design/style subject to availability). These items will be ordered by your dealership, and shipped directly to your dealership. You may mix and match the colours of your free items, but must consist of what is in the gift pack. Only Benelli branded helmets, jackets and gloves are applicable to the promotion. Promotion excludes demonstrator or used vehicles.
**Finance Terms & Conditions:
Finance to approved customers. Advertised finance payments based on a term of 84 months at 7.99% (comparison rate 8.93%) based on the distributor’s suggested ride away price of $11990. WARNING: Comparison rate of 8.93% based on a 5 year secured loan of $30,000. This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. Actual rates used to calculate monthly payments vary and will depend on each individual’s financial situation, contract type, term, deposit and balloon repayment. The repayment amount provided above is an approximate guide only and may not take into account all fees and charges. Finance arranged through Urban Motor Finance, Australian Credit License number 483180. ABN: 58 165 692 017.